Massive Warhammer RPG bundle on sale for 83% off

The bundle packs in every rulebook, supplement, and adventure published for Warhammer Fantasy RPG 2nd Edition, at just 17% of what they normally cost.

Warhammer RPG bundle - cover art for The Thousand Thrones by Ralph Horsley, copyright Games Workshop, a procession of fanatics bear a palanquin containing a saint

Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay

Publisher Cubicle 7 is currently offering a Warhammer RPG bundle, containing all 25 rulebooks from the Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 2nd edition line, for $49.99. The PDF package contains every rulebook ever published for this edition of the game, and would ordinarily retail for $289.55.

Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay, or WFRP, is a “grim and perilous” tabletop RPG that takes place in the Warhammer Old World. It uses a D100 system and combat is extremely deadly: the critical injury tables are infamous. Player characters can begin their adventuring career with truly miserable origins, like a rat-catcher armed only with a small but vicious dog on the end of a bit of string.

Warhammer RPG bundle - cover art for Tome of Corruption by Ralph Horsley, copyright Games Workshop - a gaggle of cultists lounge in a den of iniquity while a blade-limbed daemonette cavorts

You can pick up the bundle from Drive Thru RPG via this link. The Warhammer Fantasy RPG bundle contains:

  • Core Rulebook
  • Game Master’s Pack – two booklets of GM information and a short adventure module.
  • Career Compendium – extra player options
  • Old World Bestiary – extra monsters for the game
  • Old World Armoury – extra equipment
  • The WFRP companion – a grab bag of eccentric extra rules
  • Realms of Sorcery – a sourcebook all about magic
  • Tome of Corruption – a guide to the four great Warhammer Chaos gods
  • Tome of Salvation – a guide to religion and divine magic
  • Shades of Empire – A guide to factions and organizations within the Empire
  • Sigmar’s Heirs – A guide to the Empire
  • Realm of the Ice Queen – a guide to Kislev, the frozen lands between the Empire and the Chaos Wastes
  • Children of the Horned Rat – a Skaven sourcebook
  • Karak Asgal – a sourcebook focused on a dwarf city
  • Knights of the Grail – a sourcebook on Bretonnia
  • Nights’ Dark Masters – Vampire sourcebook
  • Renegade Crowns – A guide to the tumultuous Border Princes region
  • Lure of the Liche Lord – a campaign supplement and dungeon focused on a Tomb King in the Border Princes region
  • Plundered Vaults – a collection of one-shot adventures
  • The Thousand Thrones – a one-book campaign
  • Ashes of Middenheim – a guide to Middenheim and part one of the Paths of the Damned campaign
  • Spires of Altdorf – a guide to Altdorf and part two of the Paths of the Damned campaign
  • Forges of Nuln – a guide to Nuln and part three of the Paths of the Damned campaign
  • Barony of the Damned – an adventure set in the cursed province Mousillon

If you want to know what they’re all like, check out this video by Quinsberry Lodge, in which he speed-reviews every WFRP 2nd edition book in under an hour.

YouTube Thumbnail

WFRP second edition was originally published by now-defunct Games Workshop imprint Black Industries. Cubicle 7 holds the rights to all the old books, and publishes all the other current Warhammer licensed RPGs, including WFRP 4th edition, Warhammer 40k: Wrath and Glory, Warhammer 40k: Imperium Maledictum, and Age of Sigmar: Soulbound.

The Wargamer team’s RPG-playing time is currently consumed by Baldur’s Gate 3, but we are partial to a bit of grimdark tabletop action. Wargamer’s Mollie Russell ran black metal fantasy RPG MÖRK BORG for visitors at WASD expo this year, and she and I had lots of fun derailing Cubicle 7 producer Pádraig Murphy by playing tax auditors for a Warhammer 40k RPG demo session.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by MIT press when it finally emerges from the warp.

