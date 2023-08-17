Massive Warhammer RPG bundle on sale for 83% off

Publisher Cubicle 7 is currently offering a Warhammer RPG bundle, containing all 25 rulebooks from the Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 2nd edition line, for $49.99. The PDF package contains every rulebook ever published for this edition of the game, and would ordinarily retail for $289.55.

Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay, or WFRP, is a “grim and perilous” tabletop RPG that takes place in the Warhammer Old World. It uses a D100 system and combat is extremely deadly: the critical injury tables are infamous. Player characters can begin their adventuring career with truly miserable origins, like a rat-catcher armed only with a small but vicious dog on the end of a bit of string.

You can pick up the bundle from Drive Thru RPG via this link. The Warhammer Fantasy RPG bundle contains:

Core Rulebook

Game Master’s Pack – two booklets of GM information and a short adventure module.

Career Compendium – extra player options

Old World Bestiary – extra monsters for the game

Old World Armoury – extra equipment

The WFRP companion – a grab bag of eccentric extra rules

Realms of Sorcery – a sourcebook all about magic

Tome of Corruption – a guide to the four great Warhammer Chaos gods

Tome of Salvation – a guide to religion and divine magic

Shades of Empire – A guide to factions and organizations within the Empire

Sigmar’s Heirs – A guide to the Empire

Realm of the Ice Queen – a guide to Kislev, the frozen lands between the Empire and the Chaos Wastes

Children of the Horned Rat – a Skaven sourcebook

Karak Asgal – a sourcebook focused on a dwarf city

Knights of the Grail – a sourcebook on Bretonnia

Nights’ Dark Masters – Vampire sourcebook

Renegade Crowns – A guide to the tumultuous Border Princes region

Lure of the Liche Lord – a campaign supplement and dungeon focused on a Tomb King in the Border Princes region

Plundered Vaults – a collection of one-shot adventures

The Thousand Thrones – a one-book campaign

Ashes of Middenheim – a guide to Middenheim and part one of the Paths of the Damned campaign

Spires of Altdorf – a guide to Altdorf and part two of the Paths of the Damned campaign

Forges of Nuln – a guide to Nuln and part three of the Paths of the Damned campaign

Barony of the Damned – an adventure set in the cursed province Mousillon

If you want to know what they’re all like, check out this video by Quinsberry Lodge, in which he speed-reviews every WFRP 2nd edition book in under an hour.

WFRP second edition was originally published by now-defunct Games Workshop imprint Black Industries. Cubicle 7 holds the rights to all the old books, and publishes all the other current Warhammer licensed RPGs, including WFRP 4th edition, Warhammer 40k: Wrath and Glory, Warhammer 40k: Imperium Maledictum, and Age of Sigmar: Soulbound.

The Wargamer team’s RPG-playing time is currently consumed by Baldur’s Gate 3, but we are partial to a bit of grimdark tabletop action. Wargamer’s Mollie Russell ran black metal fantasy RPG MÖRK BORG for visitors at WASD expo this year, and she and I had lots of fun derailing Cubicle 7 producer Pádraig Murphy by playing tax auditors for a Warhammer 40k RPG demo session.