Massive Warhammer RPG bundle on sale for 83% off

Publisher Cubicle 7 is currently offering a Warhammer RPG bundle, containing all 25 rulebooks from the Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 2nd edition line, for $49.99. The PDF package contains every rulebook ever published for this edition of the game, and would ordinarily retail for $289.55.
Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay, or WFRP, is a “grim and perilous” tabletop RPG that takes place in the Warhammer Old World. It uses a D100 system and combat is extremely deadly: the critical injury tables are infamous. Player characters can begin their adventuring career with truly miserable origins, like a rat-catcher armed only with a small but vicious dog on the end of a bit of string.
You can pick up the bundle from Drive Thru RPG via this link. The Warhammer Fantasy RPG bundle contains:
- Core Rulebook
- Game Master’s Pack – two booklets of GM information and a short adventure module.
- Career Compendium – extra player options
- Old World Bestiary – extra monsters for the game
- Old World Armoury – extra equipment
- The WFRP companion – a grab bag of eccentric extra rules
- Realms of Sorcery – a sourcebook all about magic
- Tome of Corruption – a guide to the four great Warhammer Chaos gods
- Tome of Salvation – a guide to religion and divine magic
- Shades of Empire – A guide to factions and organizations within the Empire
- Sigmar’s Heirs – A guide to the Empire
- Realm of the Ice Queen – a guide to Kislev, the frozen lands between the Empire and the Chaos Wastes
- Children of the Horned Rat – a Skaven sourcebook
- Karak Asgal – a sourcebook focused on a dwarf city
- Knights of the Grail – a sourcebook on Bretonnia
- Nights’ Dark Masters – Vampire sourcebook
- Renegade Crowns – A guide to the tumultuous Border Princes region
- Lure of the Liche Lord – a campaign supplement and dungeon focused on a Tomb King in the Border Princes region
- Plundered Vaults – a collection of one-shot adventures
- The Thousand Thrones – a one-book campaign
- Ashes of Middenheim – a guide to Middenheim and part one of the Paths of the Damned campaign
- Spires of Altdorf – a guide to Altdorf and part two of the Paths of the Damned campaign
- Forges of Nuln – a guide to Nuln and part three of the Paths of the Damned campaign
- Barony of the Damned – an adventure set in the cursed province Mousillon
If you want to know what they’re all like, check out this video by Quinsberry Lodge, in which he speed-reviews every WFRP 2nd edition book in under an hour.
WFRP second edition was originally published by now-defunct Games Workshop imprint Black Industries. Cubicle 7 holds the rights to all the old books, and publishes all the other current Warhammer licensed RPGs, including WFRP 4th edition, Warhammer 40k: Wrath and Glory, Warhammer 40k: Imperium Maledictum, and Age of Sigmar: Soulbound.
The Wargamer team’s RPG-playing time is currently consumed by Baldur’s Gate 3, but we are partial to a bit of grimdark tabletop action. Wargamer’s Mollie Russell ran black metal fantasy RPG MÖRK BORG for visitors at WASD expo this year, and she and I had lots of fun derailing Cubicle 7 producer Pádraig Murphy by playing tax auditors for a Warhammer 40k RPG demo session.