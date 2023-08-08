Adeptus Titanicus and Legions Imperialis terrain

Games Workshop has pushed back the launch of Legions Imperialis, its upcoming game of massed battles between tiny models, to an as-yet unknown date. Obviously, that sucks – but it gives us all more time to build up a suitable Legions Imperialis terrain collection.

Legions Imperialis, and its older sibling Adeptus Titanicus, are in a far smaller scale than Warhammer 40k; a single Adeptus Mechanicus fuel silo could hide a Warhammer Titan and a whole company of Space Marine tanks.

But not to worry: while you wait for the Legions Imperialis release date to be revealed, check out our guide to Legions Imperialis terrain, from the scale of terrain used in the game, to the official GW kits, to our recommendations of alternative products to consider.

What scale is Legions Imperialis?

Both Legions Imperialis and Adeptus Titanicus are in the same miniature scale, which Games Workshop calls ‘Epic scale’. However, the firm doesn’t give a direct definition of this scale, other than that the models dimensions are “roughly a quarter of the size” of their Warhammer 40k counterparts.

The Adeptus Titanicus community tends to say that the game is 8mm scale – that is, an infantry figure is 8mm tall. That’s about a 1:220 scale ratio, where every 1’ on the table represents about 220’ in real life. It’s not a common scale for miniature wargames, but it’s close enough to the more common 6mm and 10mm scales that terrain and scenery for those games will usually look okay.

The new Epic scale isn’t the same as the classic scale used for the long-defunct Epic game lines of the 80s-00s. That was technically 6mm scale, but it had no real consistency in how infantry, tanks, and Titans were scaled for the game.

What size board is Legions Imperialis played on?

Games Workshop hasn’t yet specified the standard board size for games of Legions Imperialis. GW has announced a line of 12″ square city board tiles for the game, suggesting it will use a 4’x4′ or 6’x4′ game board.

Civitas Imperialis City Road Tiles

The Civitas Imperialis City Road Tiles are 12” square plastic board tiles with various road grid details for an Imperial city. Each pack contains “two straight roads, two T-junctions, and two crossroads”, according to Games Workshop’s announcement post on Warhammer Community. Two of those sets would fill out of 4’x3’ board.

Civitas Imperialis buildings

The Civitas Imperialis buildings line debuted with Adeptus Titanicus, and is being expanded for Legions Imperialis. Think of it as a hybrid of Warhammer 40k terrain and Lego: each kit contains walls, floors, and details that you can combine however you like to create all manner of sci-fi gothic architecture.

There are four main types of Citivas Imperialis kits. All of them can be used alone, or combined with each other:

Kit Contents Civitas Imperialis Buildings Multipart, modular, square buildings. Civitas Imperialis Spires Towers, spires, and domes Civitas Imperialis Ruins Part-ruined walls, damaged floors Manufactorum Imperialis Cranes, silos, pipes, barrels, and containers

Galeforce 9 Battletech terrain

Hextech is Galefoce 9’s Battletech terrain line. It doesn’t need assembly, and comes with a basic paintjob. It’s in 6mm scale so the detailing is a little small, but the buildings are quite abstracted so it’s unlikely to detract from their look in the game.

Many elements of Galeforce 9’s ‘Battlefield in a box’ range are scale agnostic, like the rocky hills or tar river.

Dropzone Commander terrain

TTCombat makes a range of 10mm terrain for its sci-fi wargame Dropzone Commander. Though technically oversized for GW’s Epic scale, it will fit in just fine. You have two main options, the cheaper Sci-Fi X range of MDF terrain, and highly detailed but more expensive resin buildings and shipping containers.

3D print terrain for Legions Imperialis

If you have a 3D printer for miniatures, or you plan to get one, your options are really wide open. There are many free models on thingiverse, and if you’re confident with scaling 3D models, you can print models of real-world sculptures and artefacts collected via Google’s Scan the World programme.

If you want to pay for 3D printer files, there are countless options. Grimdark Terrain makes a range of modular components that are compatible with the Civitas Imperialis range, and expand it in many directions: city walls, bunkers, defence emplacements, trains, massive excavation vehicles, orbital shuttles, and more besides.

LazyForger makes a range of buildings that look like Warhammer 40k meets Command and Conquer, with a gorgeous, detail-packed aesthetic reminiscent of the golden age of 2D RTS games. The range includes Asian and Middle-Eastern inspired urban buildings, as well as post-apocalyptic stockades. The models are scaled around 6mm by default, which will work for Legions, but you can always rescale them to be a little bigger.

Check out our guide on how to 3D print miniatures if you’ve never used one before.

Model railway scenery for Epic terrain

Lots of model railway scenery makes for perfect Epic terrain. Small trees and clump foliage can quickly build a wood, or even a forest, or simply create a small urban park to liven up a grimdark battlefield.

If you want to find model railway buildings or accessories, look for Z gauge models. While plastic model railway kits are rarely cheap, even for those used to Warhammer prices, they often come pre-assembled or painted. You can also find print-outs for glue-together buildings cheaply online.

We’re stoked for Legions Imperialis, and we have high hopes that the Legions Imperialis rules will give us plenty of reasons to use all this terrain. What’s the fun of bringing a Titan to a tank fight if you can’t walk straight through a church?