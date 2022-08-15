GW reveals new 40k, AoS minis to lure fans to Warhammer Plus

Games Workshop has unveiled two exclusive Warhammer 40k and Age of Sigmar minis available to Warhammer Plus subscribers in the second year of its streaming service. Fans who sign up for a Warhammer Plus annual subscription, or who renew their current one, will receive their choice of a unique World Eater terminator or chaos sorceress model (plus familiars) as a bonus, while monthly subscribers will receive a copy after a year.

Shown off in silhouette form last week, eagle-eyed fans were hard at work decoding the outlines of the Warhammer Plus year two exclusive minis. It seems they needn’t have bothered, however, as GW revealed the terminator Azrakh the Annihilator and chaos sorceress Mibyllorr Darkfang for all to see just a few days later, on Sunday, August 14.

Azrakh the World Eater terminator is artwork made flesh (well… plastic), a model recreation of artwork from the cover a classic White Dwarf issue (#182). He’s certainly a very different style mini from the Khorne Bezerkers shown off last week. Mibyllorr, meanwhile, is a pretty unique looking model – or her capering familiars are, we should say. Both sinister and whimsical, they give off some real Hieronymus Bosch vibes.

Right now an annual Warhammer Plus subscription will set you back $59.99 / £49.99. Along with a free mini, subscribers will also have the chance to purchase the exclusive model they didn’t pick.

