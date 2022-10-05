Free games and gaming PC giveaway for Warhammer+ subscribers

Games Workshop has teamed up with videogame publishers Frontier Foundry, Complex Games, and Creative Assembly to give away two gaming PCs to Warhammer+ subscribers next month. In addition to the prize draws – announced via Warhammer Community on October 5 -Games Workshop will be giving away free Warhammer games to all current subscribers.

Two gaming PCs are up for grabs, with one PC decorated in art taken from Total War Warhammer 3 and the other bedecked in Warhammer 40k Chaos Gate Daemonhunters art.

To enter, Warhammer+ subscribers need to have an active subscription by the end of October 31, as well as following @totalwar on Twitter (for a chance to win the Total War PC) and following @ChaosGate on Twitter (for a chance to win the Chaos Gate PC). Winners of these two competitions will be drawn on November 2.

There’s no information yet regarding specifications for the two gaming PCs – though GW has described them in typical colourful fashion as being “souped up” and the “Nemesis Dreadknight of PCs” respectively.

GW will also be giving away free codes for Warhammer games to all Warhammer+ subscribers who have an active subscription by the end of October 31. Eligible users will receive Steam keys for the Total War: Warhammer 3 – Ogre Kingdoms DLC and the full Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War game. GW will be sending these Steam codes out by November 4.

These competitions and giveaways are taking place to celebrate the addition of Total War: Warhammer 3′s Immortal Empires mode. This campaign mode for the grand strategy game combines the maps from all three Total War: Warhammer titles into one colossal game map, twice the size of the similar Mortal Empires merged map from Total War: Warhammer 2.

Head over to the Warhammer Community announcement for full terms and conditions for the prize draws and game giveaways, as well as a look at this week’s Warhammer+ updates.

If you’re unsure about Warhammer+ and need a little more information before taking the plunge, we’ve taken a close look at the subscription service and weighed up its future potential.