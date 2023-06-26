GW promises big Warhammer preview on Saturday, but “not 40k”

Games Workshop will host a previously unannounced Warhammer preview livestream on its Twitch channel from 1pm UTC on Saturday, July 1, and it won’t feature Warhammer 40k at all. Fans of Age of Sigmar, Horus Heresy, Warcry, Warhammer Underworlds, and Warhammer: The Old World should expect a “jam-packed” preview with “shiny new things”, according to an announcement on the Warhammer Community website on Monday.

Most of Games Workshop’s messages on WarCom for the last month have been about Warhammer 40k 10th edition. Now that the Leviathan box set is in the hands of customers and the rules for all the Warhammer 40k factions are available, it seems GW wants to remind the world that its other games exist, too.

We know from live streams at Warhammer Fest at least some of what to expect in Saturday’s preview. Horus Heresy players are likely to see more details on plastic Space Marine Deredeo Dreadnought or Mk III power armor kits hinted at during Warhammer Fest, or new Imperial Knight kits built on the Cerastus chassis.

It’s likely that the full Age of Sigmar army for the Cities of Sigmar will finally be revealed. New models for existing armies also seems likely, as the last set of reveals included the Mawgrunta, a new Orruk Ironjawz unit. Underworlds and Warcry are easy to predict: new warbands.

I doubt we’ll get the Warhammer: The Old World release date just yet, as it seems awfully close to Warhammer 40k 10th edition, but fans were definitely left wanting more after Warhammer Fest. Games Workshop did hint then that there were more models they wanted to show that weren’t quite ready, so perhaps there’s a bumper crop on the way.

Personally, I hope that GW expands on the teaser trailer (above) that it dropped at the end of the Horus Heresy presentation, which heavily implies the return of Warhammer 40k’s small-scale counterpart Epic.

If you’re keen on that too, check out Full Spectrum Dominance, an indie wargame that looks like Warhammer 40k meets Command and Conquer and has recently been expanded with more digital miniatures you can produce on a 3D printer.