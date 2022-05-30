Warhammer The Horus Heresy pre-orders start Saturday

30k-lovers prepare yourself, for the next batch of pre-orders coming from Games Workshop is set long before the world of Warhammer 40k formed. That’s right, there’s a load of Warhammer Horus Heresy stuff coming out, including a whopping starter set that contains 54 models in total.

Indeed, the Horus Heresy: Age of Darkness set, shown off during Warhammer Fest, goes up for pre-order this weekend. Inside you’ll find a load of plastic goodies, along with a hefty 336-page hardback rulebook filled with rules and lore. The 54 models in the set include two Praetors, a Contemptor Dreadnought, a Spartan Assault Tank, 10 Terminators, and 40 space marines in their Mk VI power armour. And of course there’s also all the dice, templates, and transfers you’d expect to find.

On the box, the models are painted up as Rogal Dorn’s Imperial Fists clashing with Sons of Horus, but the minis come without built-in iconography, so you can conceivably build and paint them as any legion you like. The Age of Darkness set might be the basis of two opposing armies, but you could also combine them and create one much more formidable force.

But this bulging box isn’t the only Horus Heresy product up for sale. There’s also two additional army books- Liber Astartes, covering the nine loyalist legions, and Liber Hereticus, covering the nine traitor legions.

Customisation options abound as well, with special weapons and heavy weapons upgrade sets available for those looking to give a little extra ‘oomph’ to their space marines. And for those who prefer to buy full kits instead of just packs of guns, two vehicles – the Kratos Heavy Assault Tank and the Deimos Pattern Rhino, will also be among the pre-orders.

All this (and more) can be ordered from the GW webstore from Saturday, June 4. It seems the pre-order period is slightly elongated this time around, and you’ll have to wait three weeks to actually receive your models.