GW releases seven free Warhammer The Old World army lists

Games Workshop has released Warhammer: the Old World army lists for seven ‘legacy’ factions, as free PDFs on the Warhammer Community website. The Lizardmen, Dark Elves, Ogre Kingdoms, Chaos Dwarfs, Skaven, Vampire Counts, and Daemons of Chaos all received full Grand Army lists on Monday.

Warhammer: The Old World is the latest edition of the classic Warhammer Fantasy Battle rule set, and released this Saturday. Games Workshop is supporting nine ‘core’ Old World factions with a mixture of reissued classic kits and new models, starting with the Kingdom of Bretonnia and the Tomb Kings of Khemri.

The ‘legacy’ factions won’t receive any such model releases, but their free PDF army lists have most of the same conter as their fully-supported counterparts. They are missing supplemental ‘Arcane Compendium’ books, which add variant army construction rules and named characters to the core Grand Army lists, but which aren’t essential for play.

The Old World is set much earlier in the Warhammer timeline than previous editions of Warhammer Fantasy Battles, which is the lore justification for seven factions not featuring in the game’s narrative. Games Workshop is also experiencing some difficulty in keeping up with customer demand for all its products, to the extent that it’s evaluating opening a fourth factory at its HQ in Nottingham.

If you don’t already have a model army to use for the legacy factions, you’ll find that the equivalent Age of Sigmar armies have most of the models you need, albeit sometimes with different names: the Lizardmen are now Seraphon, the Vampire Counts are Soulblight Gravelords, and so on.

There have been hints that a new Chaos Dwarf army is coming to Age of Sigmar, but if that’s not the case, Mantic Games produces a solid range of Abyssal Dwarfs for its wargame Kings of War – and there’s always 3D printing.

