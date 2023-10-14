Warhammer: The Old World “one of the first releases for 2024”

Warhammer the Old World will be “one of the first releases for 2024″, according to Warhammer Community manager Eddie Eccles. Eccles made the revelation at the end of a Warhammer Day preview stream, which gave details of the launch lineup for the Kingdom of Bretonnia faction.

This is the most specific information yet about the Warhammer: The Old World release date. Wargamer tentatively predicts that Warhammer: the Old World will release in February, since a January launch would dampen sales amid the funk of post-holiday bills.

While there was no more information about the release date, the presentation did reveal new miniatures for the Bretonnia Warhammer: The Old World faction, and details of which older kits will be returning to production.

Here’s all the confirmed new Warhammer: The Old World Bretonnia kits:

Hero on Pegasus

This multipart plastic kit can be constructed either as a Duke or Baron, noble leaders of the Bretonnian army. There’s also an option to construct a model as the Battle Standard Bearer, a convenient way to move this important aura ability around the battlefield.

Knights of the Realm on Foot

Not every Knight can afford a steed. Knights of the Realm on foot have to footslog, but they are at least clad in heavy armor. They can be armed with sword and shield, or a huge two-handed axe-halberd we assume is a great weapon. According to Eccles, the kit will come with additional parts which can be used interchangeably with some of the returning plastic kits.

Handmaiden of the Lady

While men are forbidden to use magic in Bretonnia, the same taboo does not extend to women. Sometimes noble daughters disappear in the company of fey creatures, returning with the gift of magic. This is a resin miniature and a magic-using hero for the Bretonnian army.

Returning kits

The presentation confirmed that the following classic kits would be returning to production, in some cases in new materials. Eccles added that a few others, as yet unrevealed, would also be part of the launch lineup.

Unit Material Knights of the Realm Plastic Men at Arms Plastic Peasant Bowmen Plastic Field Trebuchet Forgeworld Resin Pegasus Knights Plastic

There have been some massive reveals at Warhammer Day – check out the unexpected return of a classic Eldar unit, and a surprise upgrade to one of the first named Stormcast Eternals.