Warhammer The Old World just released, RPG already confirmed

Irish tabletop RPG publisher Cubicle 7 has announced that it is developing a new Warhammer: The Old World RPG. The firm already publishes Warhammer Fantasy Roleplaying (WFRP), but this new game will “explore a new era” several hundred years prior to the WFRP setting.

In the fictional timeline of the Old World, the End Times bring about the apocalypse in the year 2528; in the real world, Games Workshop put Warhammer Fantasy Battle out to pasture in 2015 to make way for Warhammer: Age of Sigmar. Last Saturday saw the release of Warhammer: The Old World, a new miniature wargame using classic Warhammer Fantasy Battle rules, but set in a “historical” era that starts in 2276.

2276 marks the beginning of a period of turmoil for the Old World. It starts with the Tomb Kings of Khemri invading the Border Princes region to the south of the Empire of Man, and leads up to a massive Chaos invasion from the north in 2301. It’s a dramatic period for the new tabletop RPG to explore.

In its Instagram post announcing the new game, Cubicle 7 states that WFRP “will continue as its own game line”, and that “many, many releases” are planned for the years to come. You can get a sense for what the current edition of WFRP is like in the actual play video by YouTube channel High Rollers, above.

There’s no word yet whether the new Warhammer: The Old World RPG will use a similar rules engine and RPG dice system to WFRP. Cubicle 7 publishes several diverse RPGs using Warhammer licenses, including the heroic Age of Sigmar: Soulbound and Warhammer 40k: Wrath and Glory, and the gritty Warhammer 40k: Imperium Maledictum. It also has the license to distribute all previously published Warhammer and Warhammer 40k RPGs.

The Wargamer team members are big fans of Cubicle 7’s RPG designs. You can read up on some of the neat ideas they crammed into Imperium Maledictum, and the fun we had taking a demo session of the game run by a senior producer completely off the rails.