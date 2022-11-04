Warhammer Vermintide 2 free on Steam this weekend, yes-yes!

Free game alert! You could pick up Fatshark’s hack and slash game Warhammer Vermintide 2 free this weekend. The company is making this co-op Warhammer Fantasy game ‘free-to-keep’ for a limited period. It’s doing this as part of a string of activities intended to promote the upcoming release of its sci-fi take on the formula, Warhammer 40k Darktide, which comes out November 30.

If you want a free PC game, you best skedaddle on over to Steam. Warhammer Vermintide 2 will only be free until Monday – it’ll cost you nothing if you order it between November 3-7. If you want DLC as well you’ll have to open your wallet, but there’s some hefty discounts on those to go alongside this promotion, with most of the game’s expansions now at half price or below.

In a press release Fatshark says it’s celebrating ‘seven years of Tide’ right now, promising “special activities and content throughout November”.

As well as giving out Warhammer Vermintide 2 for free, the developer has a new update for the game planned – and that’s free too! On November 8, it’s launching Vermintide 2: Trail of Treachery (trailer above). This contains a new mission, a snowy, skaven-chopping adventure ideal for the winter months. It’ll be the first half of a two-part series.

Warhammer Vermintide 2 was originally released by Fatshark in March 2018. Several years into its lifespan, this online game still has a concurrent player base of around 3000 people, according to Steamcharts. It also enjoys a ‘Very Positive’ (83%) rating on Steam.

When it’s not on sale, the game’s usually priced at $30 / £23.79. If you’re in the market for a new co-op action game, don’t miss the chance to pick up this freebie before Monday.

If you’re a Warhammer 40k fan, you might be interested in our guide to Warhammer 40k Darktide, which has all the latest news on the upcoming game, coming out at the end of this month.