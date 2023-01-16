Visit Wargamer’s tabletop hall at W.A.S.D. 2023 gaming show

WASD 2023 tabletop zone - WASD photo showing the 2022 Wargamer tabletop zone, with several tables covered with board games to be played and bought
We’re excited to announce that Wargamer will be running a fully operational tabletop gaming hall at London’s W.A.S.D. 2023 gaming show, offering gamers a hands-on experience with the newest board games, card games, tabletop RPGs, and more.

This year’s W.A.S.D. show runs from Thursday, March 30 until Saturday, April 1 at the Truman Brewery in London, UK – and you can bet we’ll be there for the whole shebang, slinging dice and taking names.

Alongside a top-class venue full of video games from the smallest independent developers to the world’s biggest and best publishers, show guests can come to the Wargamer Tabletop Zone to kick back, sit around a table, and sample the best physical gaming 2023 has to offer.

WASD 2023 tabletop zone - WASD photo showing the 2022 Wargamer tabletop zone, with gaming stalls selling tabletop games, and guests playing board games at tables

We’re keeping our cards pretty close to our chest for now – but visitors to the Tabletop Zone can expect to:

  • Play the latest top games and try out brand new titles
  • Make unique memories by taking part in live play events
  • Buy your favourites to take home (or crack open and play right away, we don’t judge)

We’ll be sharing more tasty details about the Wargamer Tabletop Zone as we get closer to the show – so follow both Wargamer and WASD on Twitter and Facebook to keep up with the latest.

You can get your WASD 2023 tickets here.

