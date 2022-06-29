World of Warships offering generous package to new players

World of Warships has just launched a new offer for players who are keen to try this military simulation game. If you sign up today, you’ll be treated to a long list of goodies which will help make your first steps into this exciting world of war gaming both a little easier, and a little more enjoyable.

So what can we tell you about World of Warships? Well, as you probably already know, it’s an online game in which players do battle on the open sea using a selection of iconic warships taken from real world history. It’s one that’s sure to appeal to anyone who’s a fan of military history, as well as anyone who enjoys a bit of strategic wargaming (which we imagine encompasses the vast majority of our readers).

Part of the appeal of World of Warships is the fact that it encourages players to work together strategically. There are multiple different classes of warship, and each one of them is best suited to playing a different role in any given battle. Playing as the different classes will vastly change your experience in a game, and part of the fun is being able to master them all.

Anyway, as for the offer that’s now available to new players, if you sign up today you’ll get all of the following:

10 days of World of Warships Premium Account, giving you access to features that are normally locked off to those who don’t pay

1,000,000 credits, which are the main currency in the game. You’ll use this to unlock new ships on the tech tree, to recruit new commanders, and more

An extra port slot, which allows you to own an extra warship

A six-skill-point commander for your ships

A choice of one of the three ships below: CALEDON (BRITISH TIER III CRUISER) ST. LOUIS (AMERICAN TIER III CRUISER) KOLBERG (GERMAN TIER III CRUISER)



Getting started in an online game like this can feel a bit daunting at first, but all of these extra resources can make a huge difference. Before you know it, you’ll be a pro.

