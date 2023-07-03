Yugioh championships attracts record 10k turnout in Europe

Close to 10,000 Yugioh players took part in this year’s European National Championships, bringing their best Yugioh decks to 20 events dotted across the continent. A grand total of 9,935 duellists took part, which Yugioh publisher Konami says is a record-breaking number for the trading card game in Europe.

The most recent event, leading up to the World Championships in August, took place in Ultretcht, the Netherlands, on July 2, and was won by UK player Jessica Robinson.

Along with players from Germany and France, Robinson will have a slot in the World Championships in August, which are being held in Tokyo.

Based on a manga series by Kazuki Takahashi, the Yugioh TCG started life in Japan in 1999, but came to America just two years later – in 2001. It’s now played worldwide, distributed in over 80 countries and in nine languages.

If these numbers are anything to go by, its popularity in Europe may be on the up. No doubt digital versions of Yugioh are playing a part in strengthening Yugioh's global hold.