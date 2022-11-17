Finding the best Yugioh Master Duel meta decks can be a tricky task. There’s a whole lot of variety out there, and the best deck changes month by month as new cards are added to the game. Almost a year after Master Duel’s launch in January 2022, some top archetypes have already risen and fallen, with new decks surging up to take their spots in the Yugioh Master Duel meta. Here we’ll cover the Yugioh Master Duel decks most likely to bring you the sweet, sweet taste of victory.

The best Yugioh Master Duel meta decks don’t always rely on the best Yugioh cards – when you play Yugioh online you won’t triumph through raw power alone. Instead they utilise clever synergies to deliver dramatic results. That means each one has a number of cards you’re always going to want to use, so don’t be afraid to grab a decklist when crafting one.

At the same time, don’t be afraid to put your own spin on these top archetypes. After all, learning to build a Yugioh deck is half the fun (the other half is winning).

These are the best Yugioh Master Duel meta decks

Branded Despia

Branded Despia is a Yugioh meta deck that wants to fusion summon powerful monsters, using Fallen of Albaz as material. Branded Fusion is the key card in this deck, and most of the rest of your main deck is focused on getting the right cards into your hand in order to use its effect. Once things are underway, it’s fairly easy to combo off – using your first fusion monsters to bring out even stronger nightmares.

Branded Despia – already strong – got a minor boost pretty recently, with the fusion monster Mirrorjade the Iceblade Dragon released in September’s selection pack. This is one meta deck that’s primed to get better and better, provided more Despia cards get added to Yugioh Master Duel in future updates.

Floowandereeze

Ever seen Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds? Well if you were rooting for the avian aggressors in that film, use this Yugioh meta deck, and you’ll soon have your opponents looking up at the sky and screaming.

The deck revolves around a set of Floowandereez cards, which allow you to chain normal summons together, going from the little Floowandereeze & Robina to the hulking Floowandereeze & Empen in a rapid combo. Floowandereeze is a versatile deck that can tutor up answers to any problems it faces – it also packs plenty of recursion, and does great over a longer game. And who doesn’t want to beat their rivals with a penguin?

Swordsoul Tenyi

So, you want to master the mystical art of synchro summoning, eh? One of the longest-standing Yugioh Master Duel meta decks that has maintained its place at the top, Swordsoul Tenyi is a synchro-based deck that spawns Tuner Tokens to smooth out the summoning process – bringing big wyrms like Swordsoul Grandmaster – Chixiao and Baxia, Brightness of the Yang Zing out of your extra deck to wreak havoc.

The ‘Tenyi’ in this deck’s name refers to a package of about half a dozen ‘Tenyi’ wyrm cards that slot into the Swordsoul archetype super neatly, taking the flexibility (and thus the power level) of the deck to a new level.

Dragon Link

From good old Blue Eyes, to Winged Dragon of Ra, what would Yugioh be without its dragons? Dragon Link is a dragon-based Yugioh Master Duel meta deck that has had to duck and weave over the months, pivoting to new cards as old favourites eat bans. It recently got hit pretty hard over in the tabletop, when Chaos Ruler, the Chaotic Magical Dragon earned a spot on the Yugioh banlist.

It’s still going strong on Master Duel though, using little Rokket monsters to get started, building up to terrifying link threats like Borrelend Dragon – which can wipe a board, grab you another Rokket, and is a nightmare for your opponent to remove.