Yu Gi Oh! Banlist 2022: all banned and limited Yugioh cards

Keeping up to date with the latest Yugioh banlist is as much key to success in this trading card game as it is in Magic: The Gathering or the Pokémon TCG. While it’s more of a wild west than some other TCGs, Yugioh cards are still banned, limited, or semi limited on a (somewhat) regular basis to keep the game fair, fun, and balanced – and, if a key card or combo in your beloved, tournament winning deck suddenly becomes illegal, you’re going to want to know about it!

Yu Gi Oh! Trading Card Game’s publisher, Konami, releases an updated version of the banlist on its official website every couple of months, and – naturally – there are separate banlists for the game’s ‘Advanced’ format (which is used in Regional, National, and World Championship events) and the much looser ‘Traditional’ format. Many cards, for example, are Forbidden (not allowed at all) in Advanced, but only Limited (restricted to one copy per deck) in Traditional format.

Banned, Limited, and Semi-limited cards can be cards of any type, and the banlist typically contains numerous Monster, Monster/Effect, Monster/Fusion, Monster/Link, Monster/Synchro, Monster/Xyz, Spell, and Trap type cards.

The most recent version of the Yugioh banlist was released on September 20, 2021, and came into force on October 1, 2021. Konami says the banlist will not be updated again until January 17, 2022 at the earliest.

The Yugioh banlist’s rules are simple:

If a card is ‘ Forbidden ’, it cannot be used in your Main Deck, Extra Deck, or Side Deck

If a card is 'Limited', you can only have one copy of it in your main Deck, Extra Deck, and Side Deck combined

If a card is 'Semi-limited', you can only have two copies of it in your Main Deck, Extra Deck, and Side Deck combined.

Yugioh banlist 2021

As of October 1, 2021, the official Yugioh banlist (in Advanced Format) contains the following cards. In Traditional format, the banlist is identical – except that all the Forbidden cards are instead only Limited.

Forbidden Yugioh cards

Monster/Effect

Astrograph Sorcerer

Blackwing – Gofu The Vague Shadow

Blackwing – Steam The Cloak

Blaster, Dragon Ruler Of Infernos

Block Dragon

Cyber Jar

Dandylion

Destrudo The Lost Dragon’s Frisson

Djinn Releaser Of Rituals

Eclipse Wyvern

Fairy Tail – Snow

Fiber Jar

Fishborg Blaster

Glow-Up Bulb

Grinder Golem

Jet Synchron

Level Eater

Lunalight Tiger

Magical Scientist

Majespecter Unicorn – Kirin

Master Peace, The True Dracoslaying King

Maxx “C”

Mecha Phantom Beast O-Lion

Mind Master

Orcust Harp Horror

Performage Plushfire

Performapal Monkeyboard

Phoenixian Cluster Amaryllis

Redox, Dragon Ruler Of Boulders

Samsara Lotus

Spyral Master Plan

Substitoad

The Tyrant Neptune

Tidal, Dragon Ruler Of Waterfalls

Victory Dragon

Yata-Garasu

Monster/Fusion

Elder Entity Norden

Supreme King Dragon Starving Venom

Thunder Dragon Colossus

Monster/Link

Guardragon Agarpain

Guardragon Elpy

Heavymetalfoes Electrumite

Knightmare Goblin

Knightmare Mermaid

Linkross

Summon Sorceress

Topologic Gumblar Dragon

Union Carrier

Monster/Synchro

Ancient Fairy Dragon

Denglong, First Of The Yang Zing

Ib The World Chalice Justiciar

Tempest Magician

Monster/Xyz

Lavalval Chain

M-X-Saber Invoker

Number 16: Shock Master

Number 42: Galaxy Tomahawk

Number 86: Heroic Champion – Rhongomyniad

Number 95: Galaxy-Eyes Dark Matter Dragon

Number S0: Utopic Zexal

Outer Entity Azathot

Tellarknight Ptolemaeus

True King Of All Calamities

Wind-Up Carrier Zenmaity

Zoodiac Broadbull

Zoodiac Drident

Spell

Brilliant Fusion

Butterfly Dagger – Elma

Card Of Safe Return

Change Of Heart

Chicken Game

Cold Wave

Confiscation

Delinquent Duo

Dimension Fusion

Giant Trunade

Graceful Charity

Heavy Storm

Kaiser Colosseum

Last Will

Mass Driver

Metamorphosis

Mirage Of Nightmare

Painful Choice

Pot Of Greed

Premature Burial

Smoke Grenade Of The Thief

Snatch Steal

Soul Charge

Spellbook Of Judgment

That Grass Looks Greener

The Forceful Sentry

Zoodiac Barrage

Traps

Last Turn

Return From The Different Dimension

Royal Oppression

Self-Destruct Button

Sixth Sense

Time Seal

Trap Dustshoot

Ultimate Offering

Vanity’s Emptiness

Limited Yugioh cards

Monster

Left Arm Of The Forbidden One

Left Leg Of The Forbidden One

Right Arm Of The Forbidden One

Right Leg Of The Forbidden One

Monster/Effect

Armageddon Knight

Black Dragon Collapserpent

Cyber-Stein

Danger!? Jackalope?

Danger!? Tsuchinoko?

Dark Grepher

Dinomight Knight, The True Dracofighter

Dinowrestler Pankratops

Eva

Exodia The Forbidden One

Genex Ally Birdman

Infernity Archfiend

Miscellaneousaurus

Morphing Jar

Night Assailant

Phantom Skyblaster

Red-Eyes Darkness Metal Dragon

Salamangreat Gazelle

Servant Of Endymion

Speedroid Terrortop

Spyral Quik-Fix

Tempest, Dragon Ruler Of Storms

True King Lithosagym, The Disaster

White Dragon Wyverburster

Zoodiac Ratpier

Monster/Fusion

Gem-Knight Master Diamond

Monster/Link

Prank-Kids Meow-Meow-Mu

Striker Dragon

Monster/Ritual

Cyber Angel Benten

Monster/Synchro

Psy-Framelord Omega

T.G. Hyper Librarian

Trishula, Dragon Of The Ice Barrier

Monster/Xyz

Beatrice, Lady Of The Eternal

Daigusto Emeral

Salamangreat Miragestallio

Spell

A Hero Lives

Called By The Grave

Card Destruction

Card Of Demise

Chain Strike

Dimensional Fissure

Divine Wind Of Mist Valley

Draco Face‐off

Dragonic Diagram

Final Countdown

Fire Formation – Tenki

Foolish Burial

Gateway Of The Six

Gold Sarcophagus

Harpie’s Feather Duster

Infernity Launcher

Instant Fusion

Into The Void

Magical Mid-Breaker Field

Mind Control

Monster Reborn

One Day Of Peace

One For One

Raigeki

Reasoning

Reinforcement Of The Army

Salamangreat Circle

Scapegoat

Sekka’s Light

Set Rotation

Sky Striker Mecha – Hornet Drones

Sky Striker Mecha Modules – Multirole

Sky Striker Mobilize – Engage!

Slash Draw

Spyral Resort

Terraforming

Trickstar Light Stage

Upstart Goblin

Trap

Imperial Order

Macro Cosmos

Magical Explosion

Metaverse

Red Reboot

Skill Drain

Wall Of Revealing Light

Semi-limited Yugioh cards

Monster/Effect

Danger! Nessie!

Destiny Hero – Malicious

Performapal Skullcrobat Joker

Spell