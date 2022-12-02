YuGiOh Master Duel Banlist December 2022

YuGiOh Master Duel introduced a new way to play the TCG in 2022, and a YuGiOh Master Duel banlist quickly followed. The digital version of the game is expanding all the time, often in different directions from its physical tabletop sibling, so it naturally needs a banlist of its own to fix what gets broken. This banlist gets updated pretty regularly – luckily we’re on-deck with our eyes peeled, ready to communicate changes in this guide at a moment’s notice.

For those just learning how to play YuGiOh online, Wargamer has some handy guides prepared. Check out the best Yu Gi Oh Master Duel meta decks here. Or, if you’re looking to learn about restrictions to the physical trading card game, be sure to bookmark our Yu Gi Oh banlist too. We can also clue you in on the most expensive YuGiOh cards around right now.

What is the YuGiOh Master Duel banlist?

The Master Duel card pool doesn’t look quite the same as the one from the physical trading card game, so a separate banlist is needed to keep things balanced. Despite this, the Master Duel banlist follows roughly the same rules as the regular YuGiOh banlist.

By this, we mean there are three degrees of ‘ban’ a card can be subject to:

Forbidden – Can’t be used in the Main Deck, Extra Deck, or Side Deck

– Can’t be used in the Main Deck, Extra Deck, or Side Deck Limited – Can only have one copy in the Main Deck, Extra Deck, and Side Deck

– Can only have one copy in the Main Deck, Extra Deck, and Side Deck Semi-limited – Can have two copies max in the Main Deck, Extra Deck, and Side Deck combined

Banlist updates tend to come every few months, and the most recent ban was enforced on December 1. This update to the list included:

Barrier Statue of the Stormwinds joining the Forbidden list

Anti Spell Fragrance moving to Semi-limited

Genex Ally Birdman joining the Semi-limited list

Galatea, the Orcust Automoton being made Semi-limited

Magical Meltdown becoming Unlimited

YuGiOh Master Duel banlist 2022

Below you’ll find the full list of YuGiOh cards banned in Master Duel:

Forbidden Master Duel cards

Monster/Effect

Amazoness Archer

Barrier Statue of the Stormwinds

Blackwing – Gofu the Vague Shadow

Blaster, Dragon Ruler of Infernos

Cannon Soldier

Cannon Soldier MK-2

Cyber Jar

Dandylion

Destiny HERO – Celestial

Djinn Releaser of Rituals

Eclipse Wyvern

Fiber Jar

Fishborg Blaster

Gandora-X the Dragon of Demolition

Glow-Up Bulb

Grinder Golem

Level Eater

Magical Scientist

Majespecter Unicorn – Kirin

Master Peace, the True Dracoslaying King

Mind Master

Performage Plushfire

Performapal Monkeyboard

Phoenixian Cluster Amaryllis

Redox, Dragon Ruler of Boulders

Substitoad

Tidal, Dragon Ruler of Waterfalls

The Tyrant Neptune

Toon Cannon Soldier

Wind-Up Hunter

Yata-Garasu

Zoodiac Ratpier

Monster/Fusion

Elder Entity Norden

Red-Eyes Dark Dragoon

Monster/Link

Crystron Halqifibrax

Guardragon Agarpain

Guardragon Elpy

Knightmare Goblin

Knightmare Mermaid

Linkross

Summon Sorceress

Topologic Gumblar Dragon

Monster/Synchro

Ancient Fairy Dragon

Ib the World Chalice Justiciar

Tempest Magician

Monster/Xyz

Lavalval Chain

M-X-Saber Invoker

Number 16: Shock Master

Number 75: Bamboozling Gossip Shadow

Number 95: Galaxy-Eyes Dark Matter Dragon

Number S0: Utopic ZEXAL

Outer Entity Azathot

Tellarknight Ptolemaeus

True King of All Calamities

Zoodiac Broadbull

Spell

Butterfly Dagger – Elma

Card of Safe Return

Change of Heart

Cold Wave

Confiscation

Delinquent Duo

Dimension Fusion

Divine Sword – Phoenix Blade

Giant Trunade

Graceful Charity

Heavy Storm

Last Will

Mass Driver

Metamorphosis

Mirage of Nightmare

Mystic Mine

Painful Choice

Pot of Greed

Premature Burial

Set Rotation

Snatch Steal

Soul Charge

The Forceful Sentry

Zoodiac Barrage

Trap

Imperial Order

Last Turn

Life Equaliser

Magical Explosion

Return from the Different Dimension

Royal Oppression

Self-Destruct Button

Sixth Sense

Time Seal

Trap Dustshoot

Ultimate Offering

Vanity’s Emptiness

Limited Master Duel cards

Monster/Normal

Left Arm of the Forbidden One

Left Leg of the Forbidden One

Right Arm of the Forbidden One

Right Leg of the Forbidden One

Monster/Effect

Armageddon Knight

Astrograph Sorcerer

Cyber-Stein

Chronograph Sorcerer

Exodia the Forbidden One

Girsu, the Orcust Mekk-Knight

Luster Pendulum, the Dracoslayer

Morphing Jar

Predaplant Ophrys Scorpio

Speedroid Terrortop

Supreme King Dragon Darkwurm

Tempest, Dragon Ruler of Storms

Thunder Dragonhawk

Water Enchantress of the Temple

Monster/Ritual

Cyber Angel Benten

Monster/Fusion

Blaze Fenix, the Burning Bombardment Bird

Thunder Dragon Colossus

Monster/Link

Heavymetalfoes Electrumite

Saryuja Skull Dread

Sky Striker Ace – Kagari

Prank-Kids Meow-Meow-Mu

Predaplant Verte Anaconda

Monster/Synchro

PSY-Framelord Omega

T.G. Hyper Librarian

Monster/Xyz

Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS – Sky Thunder

Toadally Awesome

Zoodiac Drident

Spell

Brilliant Fusion

Card Destruction

Crossout Designator

Divine Wind of Mist Valley

Dragonic Diagram

Foolish Burial

Fusion Destiny

Gateway of the Six

Gold Sarcophagus

Harpie’s Feather Duster

Infernity Launcher

Instant Fusion

Monster Reborn

Nadir Servant

One Day of Peace

One for One

Pot of Prosperity

Reinforcement of the Army

Sky Striker Mecha – Hornet Drones

Spellbook of Judgement

Terraforming

Trap

Conquistador of the Golden Land

Trickstar Reincarnation

Metaverse

Semi-limited Master Duel cards

Monster/Effect

Adamancipator Analyser

Altergeist Multifaker

Danger!? Jackalope?

Destiny HERO – Malicious

Dinowrestler Pankratops

Double Iris Magician

Genex Ally Birdman

Lyrilusc – Cobalt Sparrow

Orcust Harp Horror

PSY-Framegear Gamma

Salamangreat Gazelle

SPYRAL Quik-Fix

Souleating Oviraptor

Swordsoul Strategist Longyuan

Thunder Dragonroar

Tri-Brigade Fraktall

Monster/Fusion

ABC-Dragon Buster

Monster/Link

Galatea, the Orcust Automaton

Monster/Synchro

Trishula, Dragon of the Ice Barrier

Monster/Xyz

Wind-Up Carrier Zenmaity

Spell

Branded Opening

Called by the Grave

Cursed Eldland

Emergency Teleport

Fire Formation – Tenki

Floowandereeze and the Magnificent Map

Mask Change II

Memories of Hope

Raigeki

Rite of Aramesir

Scapegoat

Sekka’s Light

Sky Striker Mobilise – Engage!

Super Polymerisation

Trickstar Light Stage

Trap