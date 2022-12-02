YuGiOh Master Duel Banlist December 2022

YuGiOh Master Duel introduced a new way to play the TCG in 2022, and a YuGiOh Master Duel banlist quickly followed. The digital version of the game is expanding all the time, often in different directions from its physical tabletop sibling, so it naturally needs a banlist of its own to fix what gets broken. This banlist gets updated pretty regularly – luckily we’re on-deck with our eyes peeled, ready to communicate changes in this guide at a moment’s notice.
What is the YuGiOh Master Duel banlist?
The Master Duel card pool doesn’t look quite the same as the one from the physical trading card game, so a separate banlist is needed to keep things balanced. Despite this, the Master Duel banlist follows roughly the same rules as the regular YuGiOh banlist.
By this, we mean there are three degrees of ‘ban’ a card can be subject to:
- Forbidden – Can’t be used in the Main Deck, Extra Deck, or Side Deck
- Limited – Can only have one copy in the Main Deck, Extra Deck, and Side Deck
- Semi-limited – Can have two copies max in the Main Deck, Extra Deck, and Side Deck combined
Banlist updates tend to come every few months, and the most recent ban was enforced on December 1. This update to the list included:
- Barrier Statue of the Stormwinds joining the Forbidden list
- Anti Spell Fragrance moving to Semi-limited
- Genex Ally Birdman joining the Semi-limited list
- Galatea, the Orcust Automoton being made Semi-limited
- Magical Meltdown becoming Unlimited
YuGiOh Master Duel banlist 2022
Below you’ll find the full list of YuGiOh cards banned in Master Duel:
Forbidden Master Duel cards
Monster/Effect
- Amazoness Archer
- Barrier Statue of the Stormwinds
- Blackwing – Gofu the Vague Shadow
- Blaster, Dragon Ruler of Infernos
- Cannon Soldier
- Cannon Soldier MK-2
- Cyber Jar
- Dandylion
- Destiny HERO – Celestial
- Djinn Releaser of Rituals
- Eclipse Wyvern
- Fiber Jar
- Fishborg Blaster
- Gandora-X the Dragon of Demolition
- Glow-Up Bulb
- Grinder Golem
- Level Eater
- Magical Scientist
- Majespecter Unicorn – Kirin
- Master Peace, the True Dracoslaying King
- Mind Master
- Performage Plushfire
- Performapal Monkeyboard
- Phoenixian Cluster Amaryllis
- Redox, Dragon Ruler of Boulders
- Substitoad
- Tidal, Dragon Ruler of Waterfalls
- The Tyrant Neptune
- Toon Cannon Soldier
- Wind-Up Hunter
- Yata-Garasu
- Zoodiac Ratpier
Monster/Fusion
- Elder Entity Norden
- Red-Eyes Dark Dragoon
Monster/Link
- Crystron Halqifibrax
- Guardragon Agarpain
- Guardragon Elpy
- Knightmare Goblin
- Knightmare Mermaid
- Linkross
- Summon Sorceress
- Topologic Gumblar Dragon
Monster/Synchro
- Ancient Fairy Dragon
- Ib the World Chalice Justiciar
- Tempest Magician
Monster/Xyz
- Lavalval Chain
- M-X-Saber Invoker
- Number 16: Shock Master
- Number 75: Bamboozling Gossip Shadow
- Number 95: Galaxy-Eyes Dark Matter Dragon
- Number S0: Utopic ZEXAL
- Outer Entity Azathot
- Tellarknight Ptolemaeus
- True King of All Calamities
- Zoodiac Broadbull
Spell
- Butterfly Dagger – Elma
- Card of Safe Return
- Change of Heart
- Cold Wave
- Confiscation
- Delinquent Duo
- Dimension Fusion
- Divine Sword – Phoenix Blade
- Giant Trunade
- Graceful Charity
- Heavy Storm
- Last Will
- Mass Driver
- Metamorphosis
- Mirage of Nightmare
- Mystic Mine
- Painful Choice
- Pot of Greed
- Premature Burial
- Set Rotation
- Snatch Steal
- Soul Charge
- The Forceful Sentry
- Zoodiac Barrage
Trap
- Imperial Order
- Last Turn
- Life Equaliser
- Magical Explosion
- Return from the Different Dimension
- Royal Oppression
- Self-Destruct Button
- Sixth Sense
- Time Seal
- Trap Dustshoot
- Ultimate Offering
- Vanity’s Emptiness
Limited Master Duel cards
Monster/Normal
- Left Arm of the Forbidden One
- Left Leg of the Forbidden One
- Right Arm of the Forbidden One
- Right Leg of the Forbidden One
Monster/Effect
- Armageddon Knight
- Astrograph Sorcerer
- Cyber-Stein
- Chronograph Sorcerer
- Exodia the Forbidden One
- Girsu, the Orcust Mekk-Knight
- Luster Pendulum, the Dracoslayer
- Morphing Jar
- Predaplant Ophrys Scorpio
- Speedroid Terrortop
- Supreme King Dragon Darkwurm
- Tempest, Dragon Ruler of Storms
- Thunder Dragonhawk
- Water Enchantress of the Temple
Monster/Ritual
- Cyber Angel Benten
Monster/Fusion
- Blaze Fenix, the Burning Bombardment Bird
- Thunder Dragon Colossus
Monster/Link
- Heavymetalfoes Electrumite
- Saryuja Skull Dread
- Sky Striker Ace – Kagari
- Prank-Kids Meow-Meow-Mu
- Predaplant Verte Anaconda
Monster/Synchro
- PSY-Framelord Omega
- T.G. Hyper Librarian
Monster/Xyz
- Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS – Sky Thunder
- Toadally Awesome
- Zoodiac Drident
Spell
- Brilliant Fusion
- Card Destruction
- Crossout Designator
- Divine Wind of Mist Valley
- Dragonic Diagram
- Foolish Burial
- Fusion Destiny
- Gateway of the Six
- Gold Sarcophagus
- Harpie’s Feather Duster
- Infernity Launcher
- Instant Fusion
- Monster Reborn
- Nadir Servant
- One Day of Peace
- One for One
- Pot of Prosperity
- Reinforcement of the Army
- Sky Striker Mecha – Hornet Drones
- Spellbook of Judgement
- Terraforming
Trap
- Conquistador of the Golden Land
- Trickstar Reincarnation
- Metaverse
Semi-limited Master Duel cards
Monster/Effect
- Adamancipator Analyser
- Altergeist Multifaker
- Danger!? Jackalope?
- Destiny HERO – Malicious
- Dinowrestler Pankratops
- Double Iris Magician
- Genex Ally Birdman
- Lyrilusc – Cobalt Sparrow
- Orcust Harp Horror
- PSY-Framegear Gamma
- Salamangreat Gazelle
- SPYRAL Quik-Fix
- Souleating Oviraptor
- Swordsoul Strategist Longyuan
- Thunder Dragonroar
- Tri-Brigade Fraktall
Monster/Fusion
- ABC-Dragon Buster
Monster/Link
- Galatea, the Orcust Automaton
Monster/Synchro
- Trishula, Dragon of the Ice Barrier
Monster/Xyz
- Wind-Up Carrier Zenmaity
Spell
- Branded Opening
- Called by the Grave
- Cursed Eldland
- Emergency Teleport
- Fire Formation – Tenki
- Floowandereeze and the Magnificent Map
- Mask Change II
- Memories of Hope
- Raigeki
- Rite of Aramesir
- Scapegoat
- Sekka’s Light
- Sky Striker Mobilise – Engage!
- Super Polymerisation
- Trickstar Light Stage
Trap
- Anti-Spell Fragrance
- D.D. Dynamite
- Gozen Match
- Red Reboot
- Rivalry of Warlords
- Skill Drain