Yugioh creates new rarity type for 25th anniversary

It seems like all the big TCGs are having birthday parties right now. To mark its 25th year of existence, Yugioh has announced it’s releasing a new Legendary Collection: 25th Anniversary Edition that contains six packs and six Ultra Rare cards. According to the Yugioh website, it also contains “a sneak peek” at a new rarity type, the ‘Quarter Century Secret Rare’, apparently created just for the game’s 25th anniversary. The set is planned for release on April 21, 2023, and will retail at $31.99.

The packs within the collection are the first six booster packs ever released for the game, from Legend of Blue-Eyes White Dragon all the way to Invasion of Chaos, while the additional guaranteed cards include the three Egyptian god cards, Blue-Eyes himself, and Dark Magician.

There’ll also be a bonus extra version of one of the cards in each box – a new ‘Quarter Century Secret Rare’ version of the card. Apparently, this is a “brand-new rarity created just for the 25th anniversary celebrations”.

Here’s the full list of contents, just to make everything crystal clear. First, packs:

One Legend of Blue-Eyes White Dragon pack

One Metal Raiders pack

One Spell Ruler pack

One Pharaoh’s Servant pack

One Dark Crisis pack

One Invasion of Chaos pack

Now here are the bonus cards:

An Ultra Rare Obelisk the Tormentor card

An Ultra Rare Slifer the Sky Dragon card

An Ultra Rare The Winged Dragon of Ra card

An Ultra Rare Blue-Eyes White Dragon card

An Ultra Rare Dark Magician card

An Ultra Rare Red-Eyes Black Dragon card

A Quarter Century Secret Rare version of one of the above cards

It’s basically a re-release of the very first Legendary Collection box, which came out in 2010 – but with the addition of this seventh ‘Quarter Century Secret Rare’ card. The set will be available next April, a few weeks after the 250th Yugioh Championship Series, which will be held on April 1-2, 2023 in Europe.

