Holiday giveaway – free A Song of Ice And Fire miniatures

US Game of Thrones fans, here's your chance to win free Baratheon and Targaryen starter sets for CMON's A Song of Ice and Fire Miniatures Game

Free game giveaway A Song of Ice and Fire Miniatures game starter sets - CMON images showing the box art for the Baratheon and Targaryen starter sets
A Song of Ice And Fire: The Miniatures Game

Thanks to our lovely friends at CMON, Wargamer has two starter sets for the A Song of Ice and Fire miniatures game to give away to readers in the United States this holiday season! Read on to see how you can win one of them.

The Baratheon and Targaryen starter sets each include a fully playable army of pre-built minis for this primo rank-and-flank tabletop wargame, as well as all the rules, tokens, dice, movement trays, and cardboard terrain pieces you’ll need to re-fight your favourite Game of Thrones battles. Either box would make a royally good start to your hobby year in 2023.

This competition is open to all readers within the USA, and it stays open for seven days – until 2am PT / 5am ET / 10am GMT on January 4, 2023. Here’s what you’ve got to do to enter:

WG – CMON A Song of Ice and Fire minis giveaway

We’ll draw the winners to find who’s finally won the Game of Thrones once we’re all back from our Christmas holidays. If you’re one of the two lucky lordlings crowned the victors, we’ll contact you via email to find out where to send your prize.

Happy holidays – and good luck, wargamers!

Alex Evans

Alex is a tabletop RPG story seeker and dice hoarder, believes all things are political, and is tragically, hopelessly in love with Warhammer 40k. Previously Chief Germanist for Green Man Gaming. DnD alignment: Lawful Good. He/Him.

Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
