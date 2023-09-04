Age of Sigmar Orruks bundled in a new vanguard box set

Games Workshop has revealed a new Age of Sigmar Orruk Warclans vanguard box set, a bundle package of sixteen greenskin miniatures, via a Warhammer Community post on Monday. The minis in the new bundle are all drawn from the same subfaction, the Orruk Kruleboyz, and provide a mixture of melee malice and long-range firepower.

Orruk Warclans was one of the first Age of Sigmar armies that released for Age of Sigmar third edition, and the new Kruleboyz miniature range made its debut in the limited edition Dominion launch box set. Here are the sixteen models in the new Age of Sigmar Orruk Warclans Vanguard box set:

Killaboss on Great Gnashtooth

Murknob

Gutrippaz x 10

Man-Skewer Boltboyz x 3

Beast-skewer Killbow

Games Workshop has not revealed when this box set will be released, but we assume it will be well before Christmas. The contents of the box complement the Age of Sigmar starter set models perfectly, and would make a good second purchase for a new Orruk collector looking to expand their army.

It will also be a good point of entry for anyone excited by Realms of Ruin, the upcoming Age of Sigmar RTS, where the Kruleboyz are the main antagonist.

Games Workshop revealed an unexpected wave of new models for the Orruk Ironjaws at last week’s Nova Open gaming convention. Orruk Ironjawz, Kruleboyz, and Bonesplitterz can all be fielded in the same army – at least in the current edition of Age of Sigmar. We note that the edition will probably end by Summer 2024, which may change whether the Orruks are all in the same faction.

Vanguard box sets are good value bundles of models and make for a solid foundation to an army. Extrapolating from the introduction of the new Combat Patrol game mode in Warhammer 40k 10th edition, it’s very likely that AoS 4th edition will introduce a quick play game-mode that pits Vanguard box sets against one another.

The Kruleboyz range was a little divisive when it launched, as they’re quite weedy and rangy compared to other contemporary Warhammer Orks. The range actually has lots of callbacks to the classic Oldhammer style; there was a whole era of skinny Orcs before the modern chunky greenskin aesthetic.