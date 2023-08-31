Surprise Age of Sigmar Orruks good sign for old AoS armies

A new range of Warhammer Age of Sigmar Orruks might be the most unexpected of Games Workshop’s model reveals from the Nova Open gaming convention. On Wednesday, Games Workshop showed off kits for a new Age of Sigmar Ironjawz special character, a refreshed version of the Orruk Ardboyz, and two new battle-line units, joining other recent previews for the faction (including a giant war pig).

Ironjawz were one of the first Age of Sigmar armies, released early in the game’s first edition with a fairly small range: old Ardboyz models from the Warhammer Old World, three characters, hulking new Brutes and hog-riding Gore Gruntas, and a boss riding a Wyvern shaped like a murderous cabbage.

Since then, the Ironjawz have gained two small units previously released as Warhammer: Underworlds warbands, and their battletome was absorbed into the Orruk Warclans list.

The reveals at Nova Open expand the range, with new Brute Ragerz and Weirdbrute Wrekkaz, the support special character Zoggrok Anvilsmasha, and revised models for the Ardboyz. These follow after two recently preview models, the Maw-grunta megapig and Ardboy Big Boss.

Rules for the new models will appear both in the upcoming Dawnbringers II – Reign of the Brute, and the free, downloadable Battletome Supplement: Ironjawz.

The new greenskins are a good sign for a lot of other Age of Sigmar armies. Games Workshop has been in a holding pattern for many armies released during Age of Sigmar first edition.

The Flesheater Courts, Skaven, Fireslayers, Kharadron Overlords, and Khorne Bloodbound ranges have all been expanded, but only with character models, warbands from ancillary games Warcry and Underworlds, and endless spells.

The poor Fireslayers have one of the smallest ranges of any Age of Sigmar army, while the Flesheater Courts range is small and full of antique models dating back to Warhammer Fantasy Battle.

Games Workshop has refreshed some of the early Age of Sigmar armies recently, expanding the Sylvaneth range and completely overhauling the Seraphon alongside their Age of Sigmar third edition battletomes. The expansion to the Orruk range falls outside the normal rhythm of battletome releases.

The Nova Open has been packed with new reveals, some expected – like new Warhammer 40k Space Marines – and some of them unexpected, like the new Daemon Primarch Fulgrim.