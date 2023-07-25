You have one week left to get Baldur’s Gate 2 free

Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers can pick up and play Baldur’s Gate 2 free, but the deal ends on July 31. Baldur’s Gate 2: Enhanced Edition is an excellent RPG in its own right, as well as a fantastic DnD game to try before the highly-anticipated Baldur’s Gate 3 release date. But you’ll need to be quick if you want to bag it.

Baldur’s Gate 2: Enhanced Edition is a remaster of the 2000s CRPG, Baldur’s Gate 2: Shadows of Amn, as well as the Throne of Bhaal expansion. Players control a party of six adventurers – one of which is the protagonist of the original Baldur’s Gate, now facing a new foe.

Like Baldur’s Gate 3, it uses the rules, lore, and characters from Dungeons and Dragons. Unlike Baldur’s Gate 3, the second edition in the series uses the rules for AD&D second edition.

To grab a free copy of Baldur’s Gate 2, you’ll need to download the Amazon Games app on your PC. You’ll need an account with Amazon Prime, but if you don’t have one already, you could sign up for a free trial and cancel that subscription later. After that, download and jump in.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to release on August 3, so you’ll need to get going if you want to finish the game in time for its follow-up. If you want to be really ready for the big release, here’s a guide to help you swot up on the Baldur’s Gate 3 classes and Baldur’s Gate 3 companions. Or, if you hate homework, here’s the CRPG from 2015 we’ve been playing instead of BG3.