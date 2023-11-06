You have one week to get cheap board games from Target

If you’re shopping for cheap board games, Target has a pretty great deal on right now. The store has a buy one get one free deal on all games and toys, which includes its entire slate of board games. The deal lasts until November 11, 2023, so there’s just six days left to take advantage.

Target stocks loads of family board games and all the classic board games you can think of, but the retail store has plenty more than Monopoly. It’s got tons of board games for tabletop fans too, ranging from modern classics like Azul and Wingspan, to deeper strategy board games like Scythe and Root.

If you’re only looking for the one new board game to add to your collection, then you can always use the Target deal to pick up a puzzle, toy, or video game instead. The deal applies to purchases made both in-store and online, and as you’d expect, the lower priced item will be the free one.

Target also has some regular board game deals running right now, so you can stack savings. The best ones we found are Unstable Unicorns at 45% off, Telestrations at 25% off, and Codenames at half price. Here are all the discounts we found:

Game Previous Price Current Price Percentage Discount Azul $39.99 $31.99 20% Unstable Unicorns $20.00 $10.99 45% Ticket to Ride $47.99 $43.99 8% Chameleon $21.99 $19.79 10% Wingspan $60 $47.99 20% Catan $54.99 $47.99 13% Sherlock Holmes: Consulting Detective expansions $57.99 $46.39 20% Telestrations $19.99 $14.99 25% Codenames $24.95 $12.39 50%

