A Catan 3D expansion is coming (and it’ll cost nearly $400)

Whether you think it’s one of the best board games ever or not, Settlers of Catan is still one of the giants of the tabletop hobby. And things are only about to get bigger – as Asmodee and Catan Studios shared the release date of Catan: Dawn of Humankind and announced a new Catan 3D expansion on Tuesday.

Catan Studios and Asmodee announced that two classic Catan expansions, Seafarers and Cities and Knights, are coming to Catan 3D. The release date hasn’t yet been revealed, but a Catan Studios press release says the expansion, which allows players to sail to uncharted islands and defend their cities against invasion, will have “363 individual pieces, including hand-painted terrain tiles and antiqued player figures”. The box will also cost $399.99 / £320.16 – not including the base game required to play.

The Catan: Dawn of Humankind release date has also been confirmed as October 1, 2022, for tabletop fans in America, Canada, Australia, and the UK. A reboot of the spinoff strategy board game Settlers of the Stone Age from 20 years ago, the new game is designed by Catan creator Klaus Teuber and his son Benjamin.

Unlike the Catan 3D expansion, Catan: Dawn of Humankind’s price has not yet been announced. But we do know from the press release that the game is set in the real-life Pleistocene epoch rather than the fictional world of other Catan games.

“History buffs can experience the story of humanity’s expansion throughout the world with Catan: Dawn of Humankind”, says Catan Studio chief creative officer and art director Morgan Dontanville.

The press release also says the designers will introduce new mechanics and strategies for navigating the world of the first humans, but details have not yet been confirmed.

If you want to learn how to play Catan, we’ve got you covered. We’ve also got a huge list of other fun board games to try out if you’re already a Catan fan.