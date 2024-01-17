Disney Lorcana announces beginner decks and pro tournaments

Disney Lorcana publisher Ravensburger has announced big plans for the trading card game in 2024, including the release of new, beginner-friendly products and a competitive tournament circuit. An official press release from January 17 also confirms the release dates of this year’s four Disney Lorcana sets.

‘Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway’ is a new standalone product revealed by Ravensburger on Wednesday, and it apparently provides “a progressive learn-to-play experience designed to ease new players into the game and trading card game space”. Inside will be enough Lorcana cards to construct two basic decks, plus extras to sub in as you learn more about the game’s mechanics.

Gateway also provides a guide to help learn the game, as well as a game board and character standees. It’s set to release on August 9, and it’ll retail for $24.99 (£19.69). This wedges it right in the middle of Disney Lorcana’s release schedule for 2024. The remaining sets are slated for the following dates:

Set name Local Game Store release Retail release Into the Inklands February 23 March 8 Unnamed May 17 May 31 Unnamed August 9 August 23 Unnamed November 15 November 29

Wednesday’s announcement also detailed events that will interest competitive Lorcana players. Starting in May, Ravensburger will kickstart Disney Lorcana Challenge, “an official competitive circuit in North America and Europe”. Players will compete in regional events to qualify for the North American and European Championships, and the very best players will go head-to-head at a World Championship event in early 2025.

According to Ravensburger, the European and North American Championships will be held in “the 2024 Holiday season”. The World Championship will be invite-only, and it’s set to take place during a larger open event. Ravensburger says to expect more details in March.

If these events sound too grand for your tastes, Ravensburger also announced that a new Organized Play event called ‘Set Championships’ is beginning in April. Certain game stores will host the games, and they’ll be offering an exclusive Stitch promo card and playmat as a prize.

“Disney Lorcana TCG has struck a chord with players, collectors and fans around the world and we’re so grateful for the support”, says Ravensburger’s global head of games, Filip Francke. “It has proven to be a fantastic entry point for first-time TCG players, and we will continue to do everything in our power to make the product available at MSRP pricing.”

“As we move into 2024, we will continue to support our growing and diverse community through new discoveries for collectors, organized play and competitive events for players and new products that help beginning fans take their first steps into trading card games”, Francke continues. “We’re only just getting started, but consumer feedback and industry data supports our belief that this game will be around for a very long time.”

