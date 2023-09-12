Ravensburger has announced the second set for the Disney Lorcana trading card game, and it’s coming out this November. Rise of the Floodborn appears to be a Disney Lorcana set focused on ‘Floodborn’ characters: reimagined versions of classic Disney characters like a Rock Star Stitch or Honey Wizard Pooh. It’s coming out on November 17 for game stores, and December 1 for retailers.

Apparently, the set delves into the “inky origins” of these transformed floodborn Disney characters – who were caught in a flood of ink that changed them, and swept away precious artifacts like King Triton’s trident.

A few floodborn cards have already been revealed, alongside storyborn characters more faithful to their source material, like Tiana and Merlin. There’s Gaston, Intellectual Powerhouse – who looks to be some kind of inventor now, rather than his previous occupation: handsome idiot. Fortunately the Beast now has some extra backup with the bow-wielding Belle, Hidden Archer.

Another Disney princess turned warrior is Cinderella, Stouthearted – about to seek revenge on a certain wicked stepmother? Cinders showcases a new ability, Resist, which reduces the damage she takes. The aforementioned Pooh, Hunny Wizard, meanwhile, is actually not a floodborn character after all, but dreamborn – a card type used to describe characters who have been slightly tweaked by the summoning process, but not totally reimagined.

Only a handful of new Disney Lorcana cards have been spoiled so far, but Ravensburger has promised characters from a wide range of new Disney properties, including:

The Jungle Book

Snow White

The Great Mouse Detective

Pinocchio

Zootopia

Raya and the Last Dragon

Notably, the game seems to be steering clear of the large number of Disney-owned properties like Marvel and Star Wars and sticking to its animated films – at least for the time being.

Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will come in $5.99 / £4.99 booster packs, and sold alongside two starter decks, featuring new ink color combinations: Amber/Sapphire and Amethyst/Steel. These have a RRP of $16.99 / £17.99.

Also coming on December 1, alongside the new Lorcana release, is a premium collector’s edition pack of cards from sets one and two. Named the Disney100 edition, a nod to Disney’s 100th anniversary, this $49.99 / £44.99 pack of six cards features new artwork drawn by Disney animators. They’re also shiny foil cards, of course.

That’s quite a lot of dosh for six cards, though it is the same amount of money Wizards of the Coast charges for a foil MTG Secret Lair – a similarly premium product featuring cards with special artwork.

Check out our Disney Lorcana release date guide for more details on the game. And don’t miss our Disney Lorcana review, to see what we thought of its first outing. Finally, if you love the characters and worlds from the House of Mouse, there are a handful of other Disney board games that are well worth a try.