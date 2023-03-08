DnD book Radiant Citadel nominated for Nebula sci-fi award

One of last year’s best DnD books, Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel, has been nominated for a Nebula sci-fi award, in the Game Writing category, where it sits alongside fellow finalists Elden Ring and Stray.

Project-led by Ajit George and written by a group of black and brown authors, Journeys through the Radiant Citadel is an anthology of D&D adventures spanning multiple fantasy worlds, each one inspired by a different culture or group of cultures.

The DnD book, which came out in July 2022, was critically well received. In our Journeys through the Radiant Citadel review, Mollie Russell praised its “vibrant and thoughtful adventures that balance fun and depth”, along with its strong high-level chapters. Now the title is up for a Nebula, a prestigious American writing award in the science fiction and fantasy genres.

The Nebula Award, which dates back to 1966, is given by a US nonprofit, the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (or SFWA). Originally intended for literary works, a games category was added in 2018, and past winners include Disco Elysium and Hades. This is the first DnD book to be nominated, though recently more tabletop RPGs have been considered – and last year Thirsty Sword Lesbians won.

The Nebula awards for works published in 2022 will be granted this spring, presented in a virtual ceremony on May 14, 2023.