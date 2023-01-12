DnD Cleric spells 5E guide

The DnD Cleric can play many roles in an adventuring party, and the list of Cleric spells 5E offers naturally reflects this. Whether you want to be a holy healer or a righteous smiter, the DnD Cleric spells can make your priestly dreams come to life.

This guide provides the complete list of DnD cantrips and 5E spells a Cleric can choose from. If you’re looking for advice on what spells to pick, our full Cleric 5E guide can point you in the right direction. And if you’re still making up your mind about your next D&D character, our guides to DnD classes, DnD races, and DnD backgrounds show off plenty of excellent options.

Here’s your guide to DnD Cleric spells 5E:

DnD Cleric spells 5e - Wizards of the Coast art of a Cleric casting a cantrip

Cleric cantrips

Here’s the full list of Cleric cantrips:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range
Guidance V, S, C One action One minute Touch
Light V, M One action One hour Touch
Mending V, S, M One minute Instantaneous Touch
Resistance V, S, M, C One action One minute Touch
Sacred Flame V, S One action Instantaneous 60ft
Spare the Dying V, S One action Instantaneous Touch
Thaumaturgy 5E V One action One minute 30ft
Toll the Dead V, S One action Instantaneous 60ft
Word of Radiance V, M One action Instantaneous 5ft

* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual. 

DnD Cleric spells 5e - Wizards of the Coast art of an elf casting a spell against a Mind Flayer

First-level Cleric spells

Here are all the first-level Cleric spells:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range
 Bane V, S, M, C One action One minute 30ft
Bless V, S, M, C One action One minute 30ft
Ceremony V, S, M, R One hour Instantaneous Touch
 Command  V One action One round 60ft
Create or Destroy Water V, S, M One action Instantaneous 30ft
Cure Wounds V, S One action Instantaneous Touch
 Detect Evil and Good V, S, C One action Ten minutes Self
 Detect Magic 5E  V, S, C, R One action Ten minutes Self
Detect Poison and Disease V, S, M, C, R One action Ten minutes Self
Guiding Bolt V, S One action One round 120ft
Healing Word V One bonus action Instantaneous 60ft
Inflict Wounds V, S  One action Instantaneous Touch
Protection from Evil and Good V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes Touch
Purify Food and Drink V, S, R  One action Instantaneous 10ft
Sanctuary V, S, M One bonus action One minute 30ft
Shield of Faith V, S, M, C One bonus action Ten minutes 60ft

DnD Cleric spells 5e - Wizards of the Coast art of a Cleric casting a spell

Second-level Cleric spells

These are the Cleric’s second-level spells in 5E:*

Name Components Casting time  Duration Range
 Aid  V, S, M One action Eight hours  30ft
Augury V, S, M, R One minute  Instantaneous  Self
 Blindness / Deafness V One action One minute 30ft
Borrowed Knowledge  V, S, M  One action One hour Self
Calm Emotions  V, S, C One action One minute 60ft
Continual Flame  V, S, M One action Until dispelled  Touch
 Enhance Ability V, S, M, C One action One hour  Touch
 Find Traps V, S One action Instantaneous 120ft
 Gentle Repose V, S, M, R One action Ten days  Touch
Hold Person 5E V, S, M, C One action One minute 60ft
Lesser Restoration V, S One action Instantaneous Touch
Locate Object V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes Self
Prayer of Healing V Ten minutes Instantaneous 30ft
Protection from Poison V, S One action One hour Touch
Silence V, S, C, R One action Ten minutes 120ft
Spiritual Weapon V, S One bonus action One minute 60ft
Warding Bond V, S, M One action One hour Touch
Zone of Truth V, S One action Ten minutes 60ft

DnD Cleric spells 5e - Wizards of the Coast art of a Cleric healing someone in a crowd

Third-level Cleric spells:

Here’s the list of third-level Cleric 5E spells:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range
Animate Dead V, S, M One minute Instantaneous 10ft
Beacon of Hope V, S, C One action One minute 30ft
Bestow Curse V, S, C One action One minute Touch
Clairvoyance V, S, M, C Ten minutes Ten minutes One mile
Create Food and Water V, S One action Instantaneous 30ft
Daylight V, S One action One hour 60ft
Dispel Magic 5E V, S One action Instantaneous 120ft
Fast Friends V, C One action One hour 30ft
Feign Death V, S, M, R One action One hour Touch
Glyph of Warding V, S, M One hour Until dispelled or triggered Touch
Incite Greed V, S, M, C One action One minute 30ft
Life Transference V, S One action Instantaneous 30ft
Magic Circle V, S, M One minute One hour 10ft
Mass Healing Word V One bonus action Instantaneous 60ft
Meld into Stone V, S, R One action Eight hours Touch
Motivational Speech V One minute One hour 60ft
Protection from Energy V, S, C One action One hour Touch
Remove Curse V, S One action Instantaneous Touch
Revivify V, S, M One action Instantaneous Touch
Sending V, S, M One action One round Unlimited
Speak with Dead V, S, M One action Ten minutes 10ft
Spirit Guardians V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes Self
Spirit Shroud V, S, C One bonus action One minute Self
Tongues V, M One action One hour Touch
Water Walk V, S, M, R One action One hour 30ft

DnD Cleric spells 5e - Wizards of the Coast art of a group of mages casting spells

Fourth-level Cleric spells

Here’s the list of fourth-level Cleric 5E spells:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range
Banishment V, S, M, C One action One minute 60ft
Control Water V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes 300ft
Death Ward V, S One action Eight hours Touch
Divination V, S, M, R One action Instantaneous Self
Freedom of Movement V, S, M One action One hour Touch
Guardian of Faith V One action Eight hours 30ft
Locate Creature V, S, M, C One action One hour Self
Stone Shape V, S, M One action Instantaneous Touch

DnD Cleric spells 5e - Wizards of the Coast art of a dwarf Cleric smithing a weapon

Fifth-level Cleric spells

Here are the spells for fifth-level DnD Clerics:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range
Commune V, S, M, R One minute One minute Self
Contagion V, S One action Seven days Touch
Dawn V, S, M, C One action One minute 60ft
Dispel Evil and Good V, S, M, C One action One minute Self
Flame Strike V, S, M One action Instantaneous 60ft
Geas V One minute 30 days 60ft
Greater Restoration V, S, M One action Instantaneous Touch
Hallow V, S, M 24 hours Until dispelled Touch
Holy Weapon V, S, C One bonus action One hour Touch
Insect Plague V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes 300ft
Legend Lore V, S, M Ten minutes Instantaneous Self
Mass Cure Wounds V, S One action Instantaneous 60ft
Planar Binding V, S, M One hour 24 hours 60ft
Raise Dead V, S, M One hour Instantaneous Touch
Scrying V, S, M, C Ten minutes Ten minutes Self
Summon Celestial V, S, M, C One action One hour 90ft

DnD Cleric spells 5e - Wizards of the Coast art of a dwarf Cleric in armour

Sixth-level Cleric spells

These are the Sixth-level Cleric spells for DnD 5E:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range
Blade Barrier V, S, C One action Ten minutes 90ft
Create Undead V, S, M One minute Instantaneous 10ft
Find the Path V, S, M, C One minute One day Self
Forbiddance V, S, M, R Ten minutes One day Touch
Harm V, S One action Instantaneous 60ft
Heal V, S One action Instantaneous 60ft
Heroes’ Feast V, S, M Ten minutes Instantaneous 30ft
Planar Ally V, S Ten minutes Instantaneous 60ft
True Seeing V, S, M One action One hour Touch
Word of Recall V One action Instantaneous 5ft

DnD Cleric spells 5e - Wizards of the Coast art of a Cleric raising their weapon

Seventh-level Cleric spells

Here are the DnD Seventh-level Cleric spells:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range
Conjure Celestial V, S, C One minute One hour 90ft
Divine Word V One bonus action Instantaneous 30ft
Etherealness V, S One action Eight hours Self
Fire Storm V, S  One action Instantaneous 150ft
Plane Shift V, S, M One action Instantaneous Touch
Regenerate V, S, M One minute One hour Touch
Resurrection V, S, M One hour Instantaneous Touch
Symbol V, S, M One minute Until dispelled or triggered Touch
Temple of the Gods V, S, M One hour 24 hours 120ft

DnD Cleric spells 5e - the Cleric Shadowheart from Baldur's Gate 3

Eight-level Cleric spells

Here are the Eight-level Cleric spells from DnD 5E:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range
Antimagic Field V, S, M, C One action One hour Self
Control Weather V, S, M, C Ten minutes Eight hours Self
Earthquake V, S, M, C One action One minute 500ft
Holy Aura V, S, M, C One action One minute Self

DnD Cleric spells 5e - Wizards of the Coast art of a dwarf conjuring flames

Ninth-level Cleric spells

Last but not least, here’s the ninth-level Cleric spell list:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range
Holy Aura V, S, M, C One action One minute Self
Astral Projection V, S, M One hour Special 10ft
Gate V, S, M, C One action One minute 60ft
Mass Heal  V, S One action Instantaneous 60ft
True Resurrection V, S, M One hour Instantaneous Touch

