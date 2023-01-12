DnD Cleric spells 5E guide

The DnD Cleric can play many roles in an adventuring party, and the list of Cleric spells 5E offers naturally reflects this. Whether you want to be a holy healer or a righteous smiter, the DnD Cleric spells can make your priestly dreams come to life.

This guide provides the complete list of DnD cantrips and 5E spells a Cleric can choose from. If you’re looking for advice on what spells to pick, our full Cleric 5E guide can point you in the right direction. And if you’re still making up your mind about your next D&D character, our guides to DnD classes, DnD races, and DnD backgrounds show off plenty of excellent options.

Here’s your guide to DnD Cleric spells 5E:

Cleric cantrips

Here’s the full list of Cleric cantrips:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range Guidance V, S, C One action One minute Touch Light V, M One action One hour Touch Mending V, S, M One minute Instantaneous Touch Resistance V, S, M, C One action One minute Touch Sacred Flame V, S One action Instantaneous 60ft Spare the Dying V, S One action Instantaneous Touch Thaumaturgy 5E V One action One minute 30ft Toll the Dead V, S One action Instantaneous 60ft Word of Radiance V, M One action Instantaneous 5ft

* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual.

First-level Cleric spells

Here are all the first-level Cleric spells:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range Bane V, S, M, C One action One minute 30ft Bless V, S, M, C One action One minute 30ft Ceremony V, S, M, R One hour Instantaneous Touch Command V One action One round 60ft Create or Destroy Water V, S, M One action Instantaneous 30ft Cure Wounds V, S One action Instantaneous Touch Detect Evil and Good V, S, C One action Ten minutes Self Detect Magic 5E V, S, C, R One action Ten minutes Self Detect Poison and Disease V, S, M, C, R One action Ten minutes Self Guiding Bolt V, S One action One round 120ft Healing Word V One bonus action Instantaneous 60ft Inflict Wounds V, S One action Instantaneous Touch Protection from Evil and Good V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes Touch Purify Food and Drink V, S, R One action Instantaneous 10ft Sanctuary V, S, M One bonus action One minute 30ft Shield of Faith V, S, M, C One bonus action Ten minutes 60ft

Second-level Cleric spells

These are the Cleric’s second-level spells in 5E:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range Aid V, S, M One action Eight hours 30ft Augury V, S, M, R One minute Instantaneous Self Blindness / Deafness V One action One minute 30ft Borrowed Knowledge V, S, M One action One hour Self Calm Emotions V, S, C One action One minute 60ft Continual Flame V, S, M One action Until dispelled Touch Enhance Ability V, S, M, C One action One hour Touch Find Traps V, S One action Instantaneous 120ft Gentle Repose V, S, M, R One action Ten days Touch Hold Person 5E V, S, M, C One action One minute 60ft Lesser Restoration V, S One action Instantaneous Touch Locate Object V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes Self Prayer of Healing V Ten minutes Instantaneous 30ft Protection from Poison V, S One action One hour Touch Silence V, S, C, R One action Ten minutes 120ft Spiritual Weapon V, S One bonus action One minute 60ft Warding Bond V, S, M One action One hour Touch Zone of Truth V, S One action Ten minutes 60ft

Third-level Cleric spells:

Here’s the list of third-level Cleric 5E spells:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range Animate Dead V, S, M One minute Instantaneous 10ft Beacon of Hope V, S, C One action One minute 30ft Bestow Curse V, S, C One action One minute Touch Clairvoyance V, S, M, C Ten minutes Ten minutes One mile Create Food and Water V, S One action Instantaneous 30ft Daylight V, S One action One hour 60ft Dispel Magic 5E V, S One action Instantaneous 120ft Fast Friends V, C One action One hour 30ft Feign Death V, S, M, R One action One hour Touch Glyph of Warding V, S, M One hour Until dispelled or triggered Touch Incite Greed V, S, M, C One action One minute 30ft Life Transference V, S One action Instantaneous 30ft Magic Circle V, S, M One minute One hour 10ft Mass Healing Word V One bonus action Instantaneous 60ft Meld into Stone V, S, R One action Eight hours Touch Motivational Speech V One minute One hour 60ft Protection from Energy V, S, C One action One hour Touch Remove Curse V, S One action Instantaneous Touch Revivify V, S, M One action Instantaneous Touch Sending V, S, M One action One round Unlimited Speak with Dead V, S, M One action Ten minutes 10ft Spirit Guardians V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes Self Spirit Shroud V, S, C One bonus action One minute Self Tongues V, M One action One hour Touch Water Walk V, S, M, R One action One hour 30ft

Fourth-level Cleric spells

Here’s the list of fourth-level Cleric 5E spells:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range Banishment V, S, M, C One action One minute 60ft Control Water V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes 300ft Death Ward V, S One action Eight hours Touch Divination V, S, M, R One action Instantaneous Self Freedom of Movement V, S, M One action One hour Touch Guardian of Faith V One action Eight hours 30ft Locate Creature V, S, M, C One action One hour Self Stone Shape V, S, M One action Instantaneous Touch

Fifth-level Cleric spells

Here are the spells for fifth-level DnD Clerics:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range Commune V, S, M, R One minute One minute Self Contagion V, S One action Seven days Touch Dawn V, S, M, C One action One minute 60ft Dispel Evil and Good V, S, M, C One action One minute Self Flame Strike V, S, M One action Instantaneous 60ft Geas V One minute 30 days 60ft Greater Restoration V, S, M One action Instantaneous Touch Hallow V, S, M 24 hours Until dispelled Touch Holy Weapon V, S, C One bonus action One hour Touch Insect Plague V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes 300ft Legend Lore V, S, M Ten minutes Instantaneous Self Mass Cure Wounds V, S One action Instantaneous 60ft Planar Binding V, S, M One hour 24 hours 60ft Raise Dead V, S, M One hour Instantaneous Touch Scrying V, S, M, C Ten minutes Ten minutes Self Summon Celestial V, S, M, C One action One hour 90ft

Sixth-level Cleric spells

These are the Sixth-level Cleric spells for DnD 5E:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range Blade Barrier V, S, C One action Ten minutes 90ft Create Undead V, S, M One minute Instantaneous 10ft Find the Path V, S, M, C One minute One day Self Forbiddance V, S, M, R Ten minutes One day Touch Harm V, S One action Instantaneous 60ft Heal V, S One action Instantaneous 60ft Heroes’ Feast V, S, M Ten minutes Instantaneous 30ft Planar Ally V, S Ten minutes Instantaneous 60ft True Seeing V, S, M One action One hour Touch Word of Recall V One action Instantaneous 5ft

Seventh-level Cleric spells

Here are the DnD Seventh-level Cleric spells:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range Conjure Celestial V, S, C One minute One hour 90ft Divine Word V One bonus action Instantaneous 30ft Etherealness V, S One action Eight hours Self Fire Storm V, S One action Instantaneous 150ft Plane Shift V, S, M One action Instantaneous Touch Regenerate V, S, M One minute One hour Touch Resurrection V, S, M One hour Instantaneous Touch Symbol V, S, M One minute Until dispelled or triggered Touch Temple of the Gods V, S, M One hour 24 hours 120ft

Eight-level Cleric spells

Here are the Eight-level Cleric spells from DnD 5E:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range Antimagic Field V, S, M, C One action One hour Self Control Weather V, S, M, C Ten minutes Eight hours Self Earthquake V, S, M, C One action One minute 500ft Holy Aura V, S, M, C One action One minute Self

Ninth-level Cleric spells

Last but not least, here’s the ninth-level Cleric spell list:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range Holy Aura V, S, M, C One action One minute Self Astral Projection V, S, M One hour Special 10ft Gate V, S, M, C One action One minute 60ft Mass Heal V, S One action Instantaneous 60ft True Resurrection V, S, M One hour Instantaneous Touch

