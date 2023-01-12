DnD Cleric spells 5E guide

The DnD Cleric can play many roles in an adventuring party, and the list of Cleric spells 5E offers naturally reflects this. Whether you want to be a holy healer or a righteous smiter, the DnD Cleric spells can make your priestly dreams come to life.
This guide provides the complete list of DnD cantrips and 5E spells a Cleric can choose from. If you’re looking for advice on what spells to pick, our full Cleric 5E guide can point you in the right direction. And if you’re still making up your mind about your next D&D character, our guides to DnD classes, DnD races, and DnD backgrounds show off plenty of excellent options.
Here’s your guide to DnD Cleric spells 5E:
- Cleric cantrips
- First-level Cleric spells
- Second-level Cleric spells
- Third-level Cleric spells
- Fourth-level Cleric spells
- Fifth-level Cleric spells
- Sixth-level Cleric spells
- Seventh-level Cleric spells
- Eighth-level Cleric spells
- Ninth-level Cleric spells
Cleric cantrips
Here’s the full list of Cleric cantrips:*
|Name
|Components
|Casting time
|Duration
|Range
|Guidance
|V, S, C
|One action
|One minute
|Touch
|Light
|V, M
|One action
|One hour
|Touch
|Mending
|V, S, M
|One minute
|Instantaneous
|Touch
|Resistance
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|Touch
|Sacred Flame
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|60ft
|Spare the Dying
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|Touch
|Thaumaturgy 5E
|V
|One action
|One minute
|30ft
|Toll the Dead
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|60ft
|Word of Radiance
|V, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|5ft
* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual.
First-level Cleric spells
Here are all the first-level Cleric spells:*
|Name
|Components
|Casting time
|Duration
|Range
|Bane
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|30ft
|Bless
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|30ft
|Ceremony
|V, S, M, R
|One hour
|Instantaneous
|Touch
|Command
|V
|One action
|One round
|60ft
|Create or Destroy Water
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|30ft
|Cure Wounds
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|Touch
|Detect Evil and Good
|V, S, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|Self
|Detect Magic 5E
|V, S, C, R
|One action
|Ten minutes
|Self
|Detect Poison and Disease
|V, S, M, C, R
|One action
|Ten minutes
|Self
|Guiding Bolt
|V, S
|One action
|One round
|120ft
|Healing Word
|V
|One bonus action
|Instantaneous
|60ft
|Inflict Wounds
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|Touch
|Protection from Evil and Good
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|Touch
|Purify Food and Drink
|V, S, R
|One action
|Instantaneous
|10ft
|Sanctuary
|V, S, M
|One bonus action
|One minute
|30ft
|Shield of Faith
|V, S, M, C
|One bonus action
|Ten minutes
|60ft
Second-level Cleric spells
These are the Cleric’s second-level spells in 5E:*
|Name
|Components
|Casting time
|Duration
|Range
|Aid
|V, S, M
|One action
|Eight hours
|30ft
|Augury
|V, S, M, R
|One minute
|Instantaneous
|Self
|Blindness / Deafness
|V
|One action
|One minute
|30ft
|Borrowed Knowledge
|V, S, M
|One action
|One hour
|Self
|Calm Emotions
|V, S, C
|One action
|One minute
|60ft
|Continual Flame
|V, S, M
|One action
|Until dispelled
|Touch
|Enhance Ability
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One hour
|Touch
|Find Traps
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|120ft
|Gentle Repose
|V, S, M, R
|One action
|Ten days
|Touch
|Hold Person 5E
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|60ft
|Lesser Restoration
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|Touch
|Locate Object
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|Self
|Prayer of Healing
|V
|Ten minutes
|Instantaneous
|30ft
|Protection from Poison
|V, S
|One action
|One hour
|Touch
|Silence
|V, S, C, R
|One action
|Ten minutes
|120ft
|Spiritual Weapon
|V, S
|One bonus action
|One minute
|60ft
|Warding Bond
|V, S, M
|One action
|One hour
|Touch
|Zone of Truth
|V, S
|One action
|Ten minutes
|60ft
Third-level Cleric spells:
Here’s the list of third-level Cleric 5E spells:*
|Name
|Components
|Casting time
|Duration
|Range
|Animate Dead
|V, S, M
|One minute
|Instantaneous
|10ft
|Beacon of Hope
|V, S, C
|One action
|One minute
|30ft
|Bestow Curse
|V, S, C
|One action
|One minute
|Touch
|Clairvoyance
|V, S, M, C
|Ten minutes
|Ten minutes
|One mile
|Create Food and Water
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|30ft
|Daylight
|V, S
|One action
|One hour
|60ft
|Dispel Magic 5E
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|120ft
|Fast Friends
|V, C
|One action
|One hour
|30ft
|Feign Death
|V, S, M, R
|One action
|One hour
|Touch
|Glyph of Warding
|V, S, M
|One hour
|Until dispelled or triggered
|Touch
|Incite Greed
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|30ft
|Life Transference
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|30ft
|Magic Circle
|V, S, M
|One minute
|One hour
|10ft
|Mass Healing Word
|V
|One bonus action
|Instantaneous
|60ft
|Meld into Stone
|V, S, R
|One action
|Eight hours
|Touch
|Motivational Speech
|V
|One minute
|One hour
|60ft
|Protection from Energy
|V, S, C
|One action
|One hour
|Touch
|Remove Curse
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|Touch
|Revivify
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|Touch
|Sending
|V, S, M
|One action
|One round
|Unlimited
|Speak with Dead
|V, S, M
|One action
|Ten minutes
|10ft
|Spirit Guardians
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|Self
|Spirit Shroud
|V, S, C
|One bonus action
|One minute
|Self
|Tongues
|V, M
|One action
|One hour
|Touch
|Water Walk
|V, S, M, R
|One action
|One hour
|30ft
Fourth-level Cleric spells
Here’s the list of fourth-level Cleric 5E spells:*
|Name
|Components
|Casting time
|Duration
|Range
|Banishment
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|60ft
|Control Water
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|300ft
|Death Ward
|V, S
|One action
|Eight hours
|Touch
|Divination
|V, S, M, R
|One action
|Instantaneous
|Self
|Freedom of Movement
|V, S, M
|One action
|One hour
|Touch
|Guardian of Faith
|V
|One action
|Eight hours
|30ft
|Locate Creature
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One hour
|Self
|Stone Shape
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|Touch
Fifth-level Cleric spells
Here are the spells for fifth-level DnD Clerics:*
|Name
|Components
|Casting time
|Duration
|Range
|Commune
|V, S, M, R
|One minute
|One minute
|Self
|Contagion
|V, S
|One action
|Seven days
|Touch
|Dawn
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|60ft
|Dispel Evil and Good
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|Self
|Flame Strike
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|60ft
|Geas
|V
|One minute
|30 days
|60ft
|Greater Restoration
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|Touch
|Hallow
|V, S, M
|24 hours
|Until dispelled
|Touch
|Holy Weapon
|V, S, C
|One bonus action
|One hour
|Touch
|Insect Plague
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|300ft
|Legend Lore
|V, S, M
|Ten minutes
|Instantaneous
|Self
|Mass Cure Wounds
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|60ft
|Planar Binding
|V, S, M
|One hour
|24 hours
|60ft
|Raise Dead
|V, S, M
|One hour
|Instantaneous
|Touch
|Scrying
|V, S, M, C
|Ten minutes
|Ten minutes
|Self
|Summon Celestial
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One hour
|90ft
Sixth-level Cleric spells
These are the Sixth-level Cleric spells for DnD 5E:*
|Name
|Components
|Casting time
|Duration
|Range
|Blade Barrier
|V, S, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|90ft
|Create Undead
|V, S, M
|One minute
|Instantaneous
|10ft
|Find the Path
|V, S, M, C
|One minute
|One day
|Self
|Forbiddance
|V, S, M, R
|Ten minutes
|One day
|Touch
|Harm
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|60ft
|Heal
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|60ft
|Heroes’ Feast
|V, S, M
|Ten minutes
|Instantaneous
|30ft
|Planar Ally
|V, S
|Ten minutes
|Instantaneous
|60ft
|True Seeing
|V, S, M
|One action
|One hour
|Touch
|Word of Recall
|V
|One action
|Instantaneous
|5ft
Seventh-level Cleric spells
Here are the DnD Seventh-level Cleric spells:*
|Name
|Components
|Casting time
|Duration
|Range
|Conjure Celestial
|V, S, C
|One minute
|One hour
|90ft
|Divine Word
|V
|One bonus action
|Instantaneous
|30ft
|Etherealness
|V, S
|One action
|Eight hours
|Self
|Fire Storm
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|150ft
|Plane Shift
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|Touch
|Regenerate
|V, S, M
|One minute
|One hour
|Touch
|Resurrection
|V, S, M
|One hour
|Instantaneous
|Touch
|Symbol
|V, S, M
|One minute
|Until dispelled or triggered
|Touch
|Temple of the Gods
|V, S, M
|One hour
|24 hours
|120ft
Eight-level Cleric spells
Here are the Eight-level Cleric spells from DnD 5E:*
|Name
|Components
|Casting time
|Duration
|Range
|Antimagic Field
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One hour
|Self
|Control Weather
|V, S, M, C
|Ten minutes
|Eight hours
|Self
|Earthquake
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|500ft
|Holy Aura
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|Self
Ninth-level Cleric spells
Last but not least, here’s the ninth-level Cleric spell list:*
|Name
|Components
|Casting time
|Duration
|Range
|Holy Aura
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|Self
|Astral Projection
|V, S, M
|One hour
|Special
|10ft
|Gate
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|60ft
|Mass Heal
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|60ft
|True Resurrection
|V, S, M
|One hour
|Instantaneous
|Touch
