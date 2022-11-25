DnD Thaumaturgy 5e spell guide

The DnD Thaumaturgy cantrip is a quick and easy way to show off your supernatural powers. Sometimes a Cleric needs to perform a minor miracle to get their own way, and this cantrip can help them do so. Why did your god give you these powers if not to impress people, right?

If you want to impress fellow players with your 5e spells knowledge, this guide has all the key info on Thaumaturgy 5e you’ll need. This includes what DnD classes and DnD races can cast the cantrip, as well as some top tips on using it creatively. And while you’re here, our other guides can help you find everything from the right DnD character creator to the perfect DnD character sheets.

Here’s everything you need to know about Thaumaturgy 5e.

How to cast Thaumaturgy 5e

Level Cantrip Casting time One action Duration One minute Range / Area 30ft Attack / Save None School Transmutation

This spell only needs a verbal component, so you can cast it as soon as you speak your magic words. What those magic words are is totally up to you, of course.

Once cast, Thaumaturgy creates something Wizards of the Coast likes to call ‘a minor wonder’. In practice, this means you do one of the following:

Shout with a voice that’s three times louder than normal for one minute

Cause flames to flicker, brighten, grow dim, or change colour for one minute

Create harmless ground tremors for one minute

Create a sound of your choice that comes from a source of your choice within range

Open or close an unlocked door within range

Change the appearance of your eyes for one minute

You can cast Thaumaturgy multiple times, and you can have a max of three effects active at one time. If you want to end an effect before its minute is up, you can use an action to do so.

Who can cast Thaumaturgy 5e

There’s only one DnD class that can officially cast Thaumaturgy, and that’s the Cleric 5e. Sure, the Bard 5e can technically pick it up through Magical Secrets, but waiting until your sixth or tenth DnD level up for a cantrip is a bit much.

If you really want your Warlock 5e to get their mitts on Thaumaturgy, there are some workarounds. 5e feats like Magic Initiate can give non-Clerics access to the spell list, and the Tiefling 5e race has a natural gift for Thaumaturgy thanks to their Infernal Legacy trait.

DnD Thaumaturgy tips

Thaumaturgy can’t deal damage, and it doesn’t provide any specific mechanical buffs. This means its strength relies on the creativity of your roleplaying. If you can find clever and unusual ways to use the cantrip, your Dungeon Master might grant you certain advantages or inspiration. Plus, it’s basically free to cast, so you can try new things out as much as you’d like.

Here are some suggestions for using Thaumaturgy. We’ve devised some for every ‘minor wonder’ described in the Player’s Handbook:

Shout with a voice that’s three times louder than normal for one minute

Get someone’s attention at range

Quieten a crowd

Cover up another noise or create a distraction

Cause flames to flicker, brighten, grow dim, or change colour for one minute

Convince someone a house is haunted

Improve the lighting conditions in a room for an advantage on investigation

Create harmless ground tremors for one minute

Knock someone off-balance

Intimidate non-magical enemies with a show of power

Trick someone into thinking an underground beast is approaching

Create a sound of your choice that comes from a source of your choice within range

Gain entry to a secret society by impersonating a member

Get guards to move away from treasure and investigate a noise

Win an argument by conjuring a voice to back you up

Open or close an unlocked door within range

Create a quick escape route

Let a creature in/out of a room at range

Even more haunted house antics

Change the appearance of your eyes for one minute