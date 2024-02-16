New DnD Dragonlance book coming in August

Authors Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman have announced the third and final instalment in the DnD Dragonlance Destinies novel series, ‘Dragons of Eternity’, which will release on August 6 this year.

The new DnD book returns to the world of Krynn and character Destina Rosethorn, who now faces the consequences of her time-travelling shenanigans in the first two books. Having mucked up the historic Third Dragon War, Rosethorn returns to the present and finds the forces of evil in charge of the world, something she’s going to have to fix, smartish.

Weis and Hickman, have been writing DnD Dragonlance stories for longer than the Wargamer writing team has been alive. The Dragonlance novel series began in 1984 with ‘Dragons of Autumn Twilight’, published by DnD’s original owners TSR at the same time as the first Dragonlance adventure module, ‘Dragons of Despair’.

The Dragons of Eternity series was the subject of a brief legal drama between Hickman, Weis, and Wizards of the Coast. In 2020 the two authors alleged a breach of contract on the part of WotC that was holding up the publication of the novel series, the first two books of which had at the time already been written. The case was dropped in 2021 without going to court.

Wizards of the Coast’s recent Dragonlance products have been a mixed offering. Our Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen review was positive, praising it as “one of the best DnD campaigns in years”, and a great modernisation of a classic DnD setting. However our Dragonlance: Warriors of Krynn review judged that recent boardgame to be thoroughly mediocre.

