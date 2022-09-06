DnD fan builds mini yet menacing Stranger Things Creel House

Stranger Things lifts plenty of its best ideas from DnD, but D&D fans take just as much inspiration from the 80s sci-fi show these days. On September 4, one DIY-er shared a new crossover project on Reddit: a miniature replica of the Creel House, home of Stranger Things season four’s big bad evil, Vecna.

A memorable campaign often relies on its setting. It’s in the name, after all – D&D isn’t much without its dungeons. Stranger Things is all too aware of this, and season four introduced one of its most sinister and iconic locations yet. Enter the Creel House, the dilapidated family-home-turned-Vecna-lair. Redditor and YouTuber Meandering Curiosity has recreated every boarded-up window and mossy roof slat on this Stephen-King-style haunted house ready to use for a D&D game.

Meandering Curiosity told Reddit they spent a few months creating the house in their spare time. They also created a full YouTube tutorial for the Creel House’s construction (see below), and here it’s revealed the house is mostly built from cardboard, stirring rods, balsa wood, and corrugated paper.

A resin-filled stained-glass window and plenty of weathering add important detail to the house. (Meandering Curiosity clearly already has experience priming and painting miniatures.)

This is Meandering Curiosity’s first Stranger Things build, but they also share several videogame projects on their YouTube channel. This includes farm buildings from Stardew Valley, as well as a mask and (fully functioning) clock from Majora’s Mask.

For more tiny beasts and buildings, check out our guide to the best DnD miniatures. We can also tell you everything you need to know about Vecna – whether you want to be ready for Stranger Things season five or just your next D&D game.