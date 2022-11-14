Fan binds seven DnD sourcebooks into single, massive ‘bible’

One crafty tabletop RPG fan has combined seven of their favourite DnD rulebooks into one massive, bible-style tome. Reddit user EpileptikRobot shared a photo of the finished product to the social media site on November 5. The behemoth book was bound by hand, and according to its creator, it weighs 15 pounds.

In a second Reddit post from November 8, EpileptikRobot explains “two professional bookbinders said [it] was a stupid idea” to combine the DnD books. “I went to two professional book binders about this project, and they both quoted me over $1,000, so I decided to do it myself with zero knowledge on the subject”, they said. “I think it turned out great.”

The seven books inside the D&D bible are the Player’s Handbook, Xanathar’s Guide to Everything, Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything, Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons, the Monster Manual, and two now-discontinued sourcebooks – Volo’s Guide to Monsters and Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes. EpileptikRobot deliberately left the Dungeon Master’s Guide out, telling Reddit they consider it “useless”. “I’ve just never needed to open it – never do I have a question where the answer is in the DMG.”

Epileptik shared their process online, along with pictures. “I removed the covers, drilled holes through all seven books, ran a thread through all of them, added cloth to the spine, and finally used leather for the covers with a leather cloth-like material for the wrap”, they said. They also reportedly used gold spray paint to gild the edges of the pages.

Now the D&D bible is complete, EpileptikRobot doesn’t seem to have any plans to actually read it. “I fully use PDFs at this point”, they told Reddit. “This is just for my shelves.” They also reportedly don’t plan to make any versions to sell. “To those of you asking if I would ever sell these, the answer is hell no”, they told Reddit. “This took many weekends to complete, and it was more difficult than I assumed.”

“It also cost more than I thought”, they added. “But I highly recommend those who want something like this to give it a go yourself. Yes, I felt horrible cutting off the covers of those beautiful DnD rulebooks, but I trusted the process.”

You can find a video of the book in EpileptikRobot’s Reddit post. Images of the D&D bible were shared by EpileptikRobot on Imgur.