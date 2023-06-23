The DnD Dragonlance minis are unrecognizable to fans

Wizkids is putting out DnD minis for Dragonlance, part of its ‘Icon of the Realms’ series. The problem with these particular Dungeons & Dragons icons, though, is it seems like most people do not recognize them. Many fans of this old DnD setting were disappointed by the miniatures, and on Twitter expressed their dismay that more recognizable characters weren’t used.

“Who are they?” said user @OldCrowGaming, while user @OnesRoll dismissed them as “random minis WoTC slapped the name Dragonlance onto”. Another fan argued that older characters, such as those designed by illustrator Clyde Caldwell back in the 1980s, would’ve been a better fit.

So who are these mysterious figures that have drawn the ire of old school Dragonlance fans? They’re actually just the sidekick NPCs from the recent Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen DnD book, released December 2022. They are:

Iriad of the Kagonesti

Tem Temble

Levna Drakehorn, Solamnic Knight

Hrigg Roundrook

Andir Valmakos

Ayik Ur

The six figures are available now from Wizkids website for $49.99. They’re compatible with the Dragonlance: Warriors of Krynn board game. You can read our thoughts on that here – we thought it had a solid foundation but didn’t truly shine.

At least there’s a range of DnD classes among the new Dragonlance figures. And Dragonlance fans have got to be happy there’s a representative of the Kender DnD race, even if it’s not Tasslehoff.