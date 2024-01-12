DnD movie named Rotten Tomatoes’ best fantasy film of 2023

The DnD movie, Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves has won a Golden Tomato award naming it the best 2023 movie in the sci-fi and fantasy category. The victory was announced on January 10, just a couple of days after the Golden Globes (where this film didn’t get so much as a look in).

At last, the curse of bad Dungeons and Dragons movies is broken! The Golden Tomatoes are awarded annually to the highest rated films on the review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. Honor Among Thieves went down well with fans and critics, scoring 91% on the critic-controlled ‘Tomatometer’ and getting a 93% audience score.

That’s actually not quite as high as some of the 2023 sci-fi/fantasy films Honor Among Thieves was up against, like They Cloned Tyrone (starring John Boyega). But the RPG movie won out because RT’s formula also takes into account the number of reviews logged.

This was the 25th year the Golden Tomato Awards has been running. Past winners in the sci-fi and fantasy category include Everything, Everywhere, All at Once (2022), Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) and Mad Max Fury Road (2015).

We had a great time with the DnD movie – you can read our Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves review here to get our full thoughts. There were a few places that, as diehard RPGs fans, we noticed the characters took some liberties with DnD 5e’s rules. But we had to respect the irreverent humor and quippy one-liners, which were exactly right for a movie about Dungeons and Dragons.

One of the most interesting things about Honor Among Thieves is how dedicated its makers were to practical effects. The behind-the-scenes details on these – from smashing up the set with a Mini Cooper, to the animatronic costumes used to bring DnD Dragonborn and DnD Aarakocra (Jarnathan!) to life.

