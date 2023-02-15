Best Dungeons and Dragons movies 2023

When it comes to the best Dungeons and Dragons movies, you’ve got to think long and hard about what D&D actually is. D&D movies aren’t necessarily set in the world of D&D – though there are two of those on this list. Rather, they’re movies that evoke the feeling of a great D&D game. They’re funny, endearing, and fantastical adventures where a band of plucky heroes wind up on a quest to save the world.

Read on to find a lovingly curated list of movies that capture the essence of DnD. They might feature classic DnD settings, DnD races, and DnD classes, or they might just have that tabletop RPG vibe. We’ve got sci-fi epics, fantasy romcoms, and classic adventure movies listed for your consideration. If you want to prepare for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, this is the place to do it.

Stardust

Stardust is so full of classic fantasy that it’s basically one of the D&D movies already. A young Charlie Cox plays an idealistic adventurer who finds himself on a quest through a fantasy world to find a fallen star. The gorgeous, cheesy visuals give even Dungeons and Dragons 2000 a run for its money.

It’s got airships, cannibalistic witches, pirates, and swashbuckling galore. It’s a proper rollicking adventure, worthy of any high-fantasy D&D campaign. Though it’s sappy as heck, it’s a proper old-school quest which, like any D&D game, quickly becomes complicated by drama and hidden twists.

Princess Bride

The Princess Bride is one of the most quotable fantasy films ever made, and it might be one of the best fantasy movies of all time. This fantasy adventure comedy could be ripped right out of the core DnD books. It’s the story of a swashbuckling farmhand named Westley (who embodies the Folk Hero DnD background) and his quest to rescue his true love from the clutches of an evil prince.

It’s derivative and by the numbers, but, unlike lesser films, it revels in its tropes. Wallace Shawn (known for voicing Rex in Toy Story) plays a sardonic mastermind whose one-liners are so good that they remain burnt into my brain to this day. The Princes Bride is an iconic fantasy film and more than earns its place on our list of dungeons and dragons movies.

Thor Ragnarok

Sometimes, you have to sit back and laugh at the more absurd elements of D&D. Thor Ragnarok takes the Marvel Cinematic Universe and gives it that exact treatment. Taika Watiti brings his idiosyncratic brand of humour into the mix.

The film follows the eponymous Thor in his quest to prevent the prophesied destruction of his home at the hand of Hela, played by Cate Blanchett. On his adventure, he attempts to reconcile with his brother: Loki the trickster god. The two of them adventure through the Nine Realms in what turns out to be a well-paced and enjoyable fantasy tale that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

Serenity

You might be wondering what a sci-fi film is doing on our list of Dungeons and Dragons movies. Serenity breaks the mould in many ways, especially when it comes to its ensemble storytelling and tight narrative pacing. Following the outlaws and renegades of the spaceship Serenity, the broad ensemble cast enthral with their internal drama and chemistry.

Long story short: the crew have to solve a mystery, save innocent lives and foil a dark government conspiracy. Starring Nathan Fillion, Alan Tudyk, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, Serenity will take you on a powerful, yet emotional ride through its gritty sci-fi setting.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Any prospective Dungeons and Dragons movie has to have a high-stakes quest. In Raiders of the Lost Ark, the stakes couldn’t be any higher as Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones has to recover an ancient relic from the clutches of the Nazi war machine. It’s the middle of World War 2, and both sides are looking for an edge. It just so happens that rumours have surfaced of the lost Ark of the Covenant, a relic of biblical antiquity.

The movie is full of quick one-liners and pulpy action scenes. It’s hardly the most sophisticated thing out there, but, if you’re looking for an adventure to get you in the D&D mood, you’d be hard-pressed to do better than George Lucas’ legendary action-adventure film. You can also watch all the Indiana Jones movies in order if this really floats your boat.

D&D 2000

If this Dungeons and Dragons movie were any cheesier, it would literally become a slab of brie. The story follows a group of young adventurers who become embroiled in a plot to overthrow the Empress of Izmir by stealing her power over the Gold Dragons.

Jeremy Irons steals the show, however, as power-hungry mage Profion. Despite this film’s unquestionable status as a B-movie, it’s clear that Irons is having a blast every second he’s on screen. Frankly, it’s worth watching for his performance alone.

Warcraft

Like D&D itself, Warcraft is much more than the sum of its parts. On the surface, it looks like a classic story of good vs evil, but the truth is far more complex. Rather than being portrayed as 2D invaders, the Orcs of Warcraft are portrayed as displaced refugees, looking for a place to call home.

Warcraft approaches difficult themes with surprising nuance while also serving out an over-the-top fantasy adventure. Fans of the video game will also enjoy seeing their favourite locations given the silver-screen treatment.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

This movie quite possibly defined the niche but glorious genre of fantasy comedy, and many a chaotic D&D campaign has been compared to it. Follow the absurdist adventures of King Arthur and his knights as they quest to find the holy grail. Not only is Arthurian myth one of the best sources of fantasy epics; Monty Python adds its unique brand of timeless humour to proceedings.

As D&D movies go, this one is long in the tooth and has, like most Monty Python vehicles, been quoted to death. However, if you can divorce yourself from the pop culture baggage, and enjoy the film for what it is, you’ll be treated to a laugh-a-minute fantasy comedy.

Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

No list of Dungeons and Dragons movies would be complete without an entry from the Lord of the Rings trilogy. We ultimately went with the first of the films, because we feel it best embodies the spirit of D&D. A group of diverse but sympathetic heroes go on a dangerous journey together, united by circumstances beyond their control in the hope that they might defeat an ultimate evil – classic stuff.

(Of course, once you’re done, we highly recommend watching the Lord of the Rings movies in order.)

Just as important, however, is how Lord of the Rings is in no small part responsible for how D&D looks and feels. It seems very likely that Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will take its fair share of aesthetic inspiration from Lord of the Rings, too.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

With the Dungeons and Dragons movie release date coming up on March 31, this is the latest official D&D movie. Starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Hugh Grant, this fantasy adventure comedy is hotly anticipated. The story follows Chris Pine as a Bard called Edgin as he puts together a team of heroes to recover a lost relic. Expect undead hordes, traps, and plenty of eye-rolling, self-aware humour.

However, in true Dungeons and Dragons fashion, Edgin and the gang run into a snag when they come across the nefarious Red Wizards of Thay. Fans of the setting will be familiar with these villainous do-badders. These malefic demonologists make for promising villains, and seeing them clash with Edgin and co. is likely to be a real treat.