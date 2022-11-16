The DnD movie is getting official minis and plushes from Wizkids

The DnD movie Honour Among Thieves is getting official miniatures from Wizkids depicting the film's classic monsters, along with glow-in-the-dark plushes

Dungeons and Dragons

Tabletop games and miniatures creator Wizkids is making official minis for the upcoming D&D movie Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves. It’s also creating a line of plushes (some of which glow in the dark) in partnership with Kidrobot.

Strangely, rather than a mini Chris Pine Bard, we’re getting miniature versions of the D&D movie’s take on five classic DnD monsters, including the DnD displacer beast and DnD mimic. Similarly, the plushes are all monsters, including a red DnD dragon and a Gelatinous Cube.

In the miniatures corner we’ve got:

  • Owlbear
  • Gelatinous Cube
  • Displacer Beast
  • Mimic
  • An unannounced ‘mystery monster’

DnD movie gelatinous cube plush

And in the plushes corner there’s the same four beasties, with the notable addition of a red dragon. Which obviously makes us wonder if the mystery monster in the minis pack is a dragon, or something more mysterious.

All are available to preorder now from the Wizkids or DnD Mini websites. The minis can be ordered as a set for $39.99, while the plushes are bought individually, priced between $17 and $40.

