The DnD movie is getting official minis and plushes from Wizkids

Tabletop games and miniatures creator Wizkids is making official minis for the upcoming D&D movie Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves. It’s also creating a line of plushes (some of which glow in the dark) in partnership with Kidrobot.

Strangely, rather than a mini Chris Pine Bard, we’re getting miniature versions of the D&D movie’s take on five classic DnD monsters, including the DnD displacer beast and DnD mimic. Similarly, the plushes are all monsters, including a red DnD dragon and a Gelatinous Cube.

In the miniatures corner we’ve got:

Owlbear

Gelatinous Cube

Displacer Beast

Mimic

An unannounced ‘mystery monster’

And in the plushes corner there’s the same four beasties, with the notable addition of a red dragon. Which obviously makes us wonder if the mystery monster in the minis pack is a dragon, or something more mysterious.

All are available to preorder now from the Wizkids or DnD Mini websites. The minis can be ordered as a set for $39.99, while the plushes are bought individually, priced between $17 and $40.