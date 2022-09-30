One DnD playtest switches up familiar 5e feats

DnD publisher Wizards of the Coast released part two of its One D&D playtest on September 29, and the feats from the 5e Player’s Handbook have seen some significant tweaks. 50 feats are included in the new Unearthed Arcana document. Many are existing feats with new changes, and Wizards has also introduced first-level fighting style feats and Epic Boon feats inspired by content from the Dungeon Master’s Guide.

For those who may have missed it, One D&D is the next generation of D&D. Instead of DnD 6e, Wizards is offering a backwards-compatible, edition-less version of the tabletop RPG. The One D&D playtest began on August 18, and so far we’ve learned Wizards’ plans to bring back class groups and backgrounds will play a more important role than DnD races.

In 5e, feats are optional rules that allow you to swap the ability score improvements you gain after certain level-ups for a new bonus or ability. The Unearthed Arcana makes it seem like feats are no longer optional, but you can straight up choose an ability score improvement as a feat from level four onwards. Wizards seems to be encouraging players to explore feats more, but there’s still an out if they’re not up your alley.

Saying that, the feats included in the playtest all give a particular ability score increase of their own now. They all also have a prerequisite you must fulfil to learn the feat – whether that’s proficiency with a particular weapon type, belonging to a specific class group, or having enough skill in a particular stat.

Each feat also has its own individual changes. Charger now gives you a speed increase when dashing – as well as a Charge Attack that deals extra damage or shoves enemies after an attack action (provided you moved at least ten feet before hitting). Durable now gives you advantage on Death Saving Throws, and you can use a Hit Dice as a bonus action. Additionally, the damage reduction earned from Heavy Armour Master now scales with your proficiency bonus.

Not everything sees a big overhaul, however, The ‘new’ Epic Boon feats are largely unaltered versions of some of the Epic Boons from the 5e Dungeon Master’s Guide. The Boons chosen for the Unearthed Arcana aren’t particularly inspired, either – they let you turn a missed attack into a hit once per initiative roll, or they give you resistance to a damage type of your choice.

Of course, all these changes are in the testing stage right now – so nothing is set in stone. The feedback period for the second Unearthed Arcana opens on October 20. If you want to take a look at the full document for yourself, you can find the current playtest material on D&D Beyond.

To keep up with current D&D rules, check out our classes and backgrounds guide. One D&D will also ensure old adventures are backwards-compatible, so there’s never been a better time to try some of the best DnD campaigns.