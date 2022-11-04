New rules let your DnD character raise a screaming infant

Ever wanted to roleplay in campaign where your DnD characters are parents taking on the quest of raising a new baby? Silly us, of course you have! And the new parody DnD supplement Diapers and Daycares, recently fully funded on Kickstarter by RPG module maker Gaming Honors, makes that dream a reality.

A follow-up to the team’s previous Kickstarter DnD supplement Dwellings and Driveways – which recreated mundanities of suburban life in TTRPG form – Diapers and Daycares is billed by its creators as “the ultimate in non-stop, ear-splitting, headache-inducing action”.

The Diapers and Daycares Kickstarter campaign – which has at press time raised just over $2100 from 90 intrepid backers – promises a 36-page supplement of new parenting-related rules. It’s aiming for one stretch goal – custom DnD character sheets for ‘Parent Player Characters’ – which will be included in the book and made available as a PDF, if the campaign raises $2500 or more.

Along with a bunch of themed abilities, skills, and feats, the module will include several new Dungeons and Dragons character classes, Gaming Honors says.

These include the ‘Cyborg’, who “places supreme faith in technology’s ability to solve all of parenting’s dilemmas”; the ‘Time-Traveller‘, who believes parenthood is “the easiest way to do the things you loved as a kid without looking silly”; and the ‘Druid‘, whose environmental consciousness prevents them from using the potent ‘Baby Wipes’ item in-game and must instead “wash facecloths. Lots and lots of facecloths”.

Other new DnD classes in the book include the ‘Multi-tasker’ and ‘The Coach’. We dread to imagine their statblocks.

The Diapers and Daycares Kickstarter campaign runs until Monday, November 14. An $8 pledge gets you the book in PDF; $12 gets you a printed copy; and $20 or more gets you a print copy and your name in the book’s first printing.