This DnD fan built a fantasy remake of the Simpsons house

It never hurts to throw a reference or two into your D&D game, just to make sure your players are paying attention. DM Sebastian Waters, a 31-year-old multimedia developer from Gold Coast, Australia, decided to “bring a little bit of extra pop cultural fun” to their campaign, by building “the most famous house in pop culture”. They’ve fitted their fantasy village with a lovingly modelled medieval recreation of the Simpsons family home, complete with the miniatures of the famous cartoon family itself!

“I love to have a good collection of villagers and other townsfolk to paint the picture of my world to my players,” Waters explains, adding that he wanted to put down a family that the players would recognise.

So Waters put his architectural skills to the test, creating a detailed sketch of the Simpsons house, using every angle he could find on the show, and then redesigning it in Tudor style. He then built it from scratch using foam, in a one-day blur of a crafting session, documenting the process on his YouTube channel: SebMakesStuff.

But of course, it would be no good making the Simpsons house only for it to stand empty and desolate. So Waters also went about creating the Simpsons family, using 3D printed minis made on Heroforge.

“I was actually quite shocked how well the miniatures came out. I thought I was going to have to do a lot more kitbashing, but the Heroforge options covered the characters really well.” Waters says. However, because the application lacks a baby option, the DnD Simpsons family is currently Maggie-less.

“I wasn’t able to find any other 3d models to kitbash into a good miniature for her. But I will be on the lookout to complete the family in the future.”

The DM definitely plans to use his Simpsons house in a future game, though he hasn’t quite nailed down the details just yet. “Luckily I have hundreds of episodes of inspiration to pull from. I might even try to build up a few more buildings, like a Moe’s tavern or kwik-E-mart,” he says.

Waters says he hopes his work will inspire someone to make their own pop culture creation. “The idea that my work is being so well received by the community continues to surprise me,” he admits.