HOI4 console commands – all Hearts of Iron 4 cheats 2022

In a complex, intricate grand strategy sandbox like Hearts of Iron 4, using a few HOI4 console commands here and there is fine by us – after all, the game can be seriously challenging. Even the most grizzled strategy veterans find this WW2 game tough to master; struggling to balance military tactics with the harsh demands of a war economy.

It’s a good job, then, that there’s a bunch of Hearts of Iron 4 cheats knocking around to make your warring that little bit easier. Activated using console commands, some provide minor economic boosts, while others totally overhaul your nation’s military potential. They might be applied tentatively to give yourself a one-up when you’re in dire straits, or could be furiously abused for a quick path to world domination.

We’ve listed the best HOI4 cheats below, and split them into two categories – essential and auxiliary – so you can quickly browse for the console command you need. Once you’ve found your feet, check out our guides to the best Hearts of Iron 4 mods and Hearts of Iron 4 DLC, too.

Hearts of Iron 4 cheats

To use these Hearts of Iron 4 cheats, you’ll first have to open the game’s command console. Load up a save file and press the TAB key to bring up the panel (the key might differ between keyboards, so try ~, `, “, or ^ if nothing happens). After that, simply type in the relevant console command code, and slam the enter button. Hey presto, you’ve just activated a cheat!

Some codes will require a ‘country tag’ or ‘state ID’ to use. Finding these is super easy using our HOI4 country tags guide, which lists every country tag in the game. Or, if you want to create more work for yourself, open the command console, enter tdebug, and hover your cursor over the relevant country to reveal an info panel. The country tag will be a three-letter code (e.g. POL for Poland), and its other IDs will be listed.

As a final word of advice, it’s best to save your game before entering a console command. They’re unlikely to corrupt your save file, but it would be a shame if you entered the wrong code by mistake, and cheated any more than you had to.

HOI4 console commands

We’ve separated the cheats into two categories: essential Hearts of Iron 4 console commands, and extra console commands that are handy but more situational. Have a browse of each – they’re all worthwhile.

Essential HOI4 console commands

manpower [amount] – Adds a specified amount of manpower to your reserves

xp [XP amount] – Add a specified amount of XP to your Army, Navy, and Air forces

– Add a specified amount of XP to your Army, Navy, and Air forces pp [political power amount] – Add a specified amount of political power to your pool

– Add a specified amount of political power to your pool instantconstruction – Completes all construction tasks instantly. Can be toggled on or off

– Completes all construction tasks instantly. Can be toggled on or off focus.autocomplete – Instantly complete your National Focus

– Instantly complete your National Focus research_on_icon_click – Instantly research any technology you click on in the tech tree

– Instantly research any technology you click on in the tech tree research [slot ID | all] – Research a specified technology slot, or all technologies at once

– Research a specified technology slot, or all technologies at once allowdiplo – Removes all diplomacy rules, letting you freely use all diplomatic actions

– Removes all diplomacy rules, letting you freely use all diplomatic actions ai_accept – Makes AI opponents accept all diplomatic offers

– Makes AI opponents accept all diplomatic offers winwars – Gives you the maximum war score for every current war

gain_xp [amount] – Add a specified amount of XP to a selected General, Admiral, or Leader

– Add a specified amount of XP to a selected General, Admiral, or Leader gain_xp [trait] – Add a specified trait to a selected General, Admiral, or Leader

– Add a specified trait to a selected General, Admiral, or Leader cp [amount] – Increase your Command Power by a specified amount (capped to 100%)

– Increase your Command Power by a specified amount (capped to 100%) st [amount] – Increase your Government’s stability by a specified amount (capped to 100%)

– Increase your Government’s stability by a specified amount (capped to 100%) ws [amount] – Increase your nation’s War Support by a specified amount (capped to 100%)

– Increase your nation’s War Support by a specified amount (capped to 100%) instant_prepare – Naval invasion preparations are instantaneous. Requires debug mode to be activated by entering tdebug into the command console

– Naval invasion preparations are instantaneous. Requires debug mode to be activated by entering into the command console fow – Removes fog of war. Toggle on or off

Extra HOI4 console commands