Hearts of Iron 4 country tags: a list of all HOI4 country tags

Did you know that every nation in Hearts of Iron 4 is assigned a country tag? If you’ve ever tried cheating using HOI4’s console commands you probably do. Many of the game’s cheats require you enter a country tag to specify where you want your godlike power enacted. After all, it wouldn’t be much use instantly annexing a country, if you couldn’t select which country you wanted to grab.
We’ve gathered up every national ID in the game to create this list of HOI4 country tags. You’ll find every state here: from Belgium to Australia, Russia to Paraguay, Mongolia to Mexico. Each tag is a three-letter abbreviation of its representing state, so browse the list to find whichever country you’re after, or maybe become inspired for the location of your next territorial conquest.
We’ve even served up a list of the best console commands to use with your newly acquired tag. They’re all gloriously powerful, and do exactly what you’d want from a videogame cheat: hand you an unrestrained advantage.
So, here are all the HOI4 country tags, split into a list of the countries present at the start of the game, and a list of all countries that can be released for independence. Everything’s in alphabetical order, too.
And if you’re not quite sure how to use the country tags, read our HOI4 console commands guide for a quick rundown.
HOI4 country tags
- Afghanistan – AFG
- Albania – ALB
- Argentina – ARG
- Australia – AST
- Austria – AUS
- Belgium – BEL
- Bhutan – BHU
- Bolivia – BOL
- Brazil – BRA
- British Malaya – MAL
- British Raj – RAJ
- Bulgaria – BUL
- Chile – CHL
- China – CHI
- Colombia – COL
- Communist China – PRC
- Costa Rica – COS
- Cuba – CUB
- Czechoslovakia – CZE
- Denmark – DEN
- Dominican Republic – DOM
- Dominion of Canada – CAN
- Dutch East Indies – INS
- Ecuador – ECU
- El Salvador – ELS
- Estonia – EST
- Ethiopia – ETH
- Finland – FIN
- France – FRA
- German Reich – GER
- Greece – GRE
- Guangxi Clique – GXC
- Guatemala – GUA
- Haiti – HAI
- Honduras – HON
- Iran – PER
- Iraq – IRQ
- Ireland – IRE
- Italy – ITA
- Japan – JAP
- Kingdom of Hungary – HUN
- Kingdom of Romania – ROM
- Latvia – LAT
- Liberia – LIB
- Lithuania – LIT
- Luxembourg – LUX
- Manchukuo – MAN
- Mengkukuo – MEN
- Mexico – MEX
- Mongolia – MON
- Nepal – NEP
- Netherlands – HOL
- New Zealand – NZL
- Nicaragua – NIC
- Norway – NOR
- Oman – OMA
- Panama – PAN
- Paraguay – PAR
- Peru – PRU
- Philippines – PHI
- Poland – POL
- Portugal – POR
- Saudi Arabia – SAU
- Shanxi – SHX
- Siam – SIA
- Sinkiang – SIK
- South Africa – SAF
- Soviet Union – SOV
- Spain (Republican) – SPR
- Spain (Nationalist) – D01
- Sweden – SWE
- Switzerland – SWI
- Tannu Tuva – TAN
- Tibet – TIB
- Turkey – TUR
- United Kingdom – ENG
- United States – USA
- Uruguay – URG
- Venezuela – VEN
- Xibei San Ma – XSM
- Yemen – YEM
- Yugoslavia – YUG
- Yunnan – YUN
HOI4 releasable country tags
- Algeria – ALG
- Angola – ANG
- Azerbaijan – AZR1
- Bahamas – BAH
- Bangladesh – BAN
- Belize – BLZ
- Bosnia-Herzegovina – BOS
- Botswana – BOT
- Burma – BRM
- Burundi – BRD
- Cameroon – CMR
- Central Africa – CAR
- Chad – CHA
- Confederacy of American States – CSA
- Congo-Brazzaville – RCG
- Côte d’Ivoire – IVO
- Croatia – CRO
- Dahomey – DAH
- Djibouti – DJI
- East Germany – DDR
- Equatorial Guinea – EQG
- Eritrea – ERI
- Gabon – GAB
- Gambia – GAM
- Ghana – GHA
- Guinea – GNA
- Guinea-Bissau – GNB
- Guyana – GYA
- Israel – ISR
- Jamaica – JAM
- Kazakhstan – KAZ
- Kenya – KEN
- Kingdom of Egypt – EGY
- Kingdom of Jordan – JOR
- Kingdom of Libya – LBA
- Kingdom of Morocco – MOR
- Korea – KOR
- Kuwait – KUW
- Kyrgyzstan – KYR
- Lebanon – LEB
- Malawi – MLW
- Maldives – MLD
- Mali – MLI
- Malta – MLT
- Mauritania – MRT
- Melanesian Federation – FIJ
- Moldova – MOL
- Mozambique – MZB
- Namibia – NMB
- Netherlands Antilles – CRC
- Niger – NGR
- Nigeria – NGA
- Northern Ireland – NIR
- Pakistan – PAK
- Palestine – PAL
- Papua New Guinea – PNG
- Puerto Rico – PUE
- Republic of Armenia – ARM
- Republic of Belarus – BLR
- Republic of Cambodia – CAM
- Republic of Cayenne – CAY
- Republic of Cyprus – CYP
- Republic of Georgia – GEO
- Republic of Guadeloupe – GDL
- Republic of Laos – LAO
- Republic of Macedonia – MAC
- Republic of Madagascar – MAD
- Republic of Montenegro – MNT
- Republic of Qatar – QAT
- Republic of Slovenia – SLV
- Republic of Suriname – SUR
- Republic of Tajikistan – TAJ
- Republic of The British Antilles – BAS
- Republic of Trinidad and Tobago – TRI
- Republic of Turkmenistan – TMS
- Republic of Ukraine – UKR
- Republic of Uzbekistan – UZB
- Republic of Vietnam – VIN
- Rwanda – RWA
- Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic – WES
- Scotland – SCO
- Senegal – SEN
- Serbia – SER
- Sierra Leone – SIE
- Slovakia – SLO
- Somali Sultanate – SOM
- Sudan – SUD
- Sri Lanka – SRL
- Syria – SYR
- Tanzania – TZN
- Togo – TOG
- Tunisia – TUN
- Uganda – UGA
- Unaligned States of America – USB
- United Arab Emirates – UAE
- Upper Volta – VOL
- Wales – WLS
- West Germany – WGR
- Zaire – COG
- Zambia – ZAM
- Zimbabwe – ZIM
HOi4 console commands
Here’s a pick of the best HOI4 console commands to use with the country tags above.
- tag [country tag] – Change the country you’re playing as
- annex [country tag] – Begin annexing the target country
- setowner [country tag] – Give ownership of a state to a specified country. Select the state with your cursor before entering the code
- White (wp) [country tags] – Impose a White Peace between two specified countries
- add_opinion [country tag] – Increase the specified country’s opinion of you by 100
- civilwar [ideology] [target country tag] – Create a civil war in the target country instigated by one of four ideologies: ‘communism’, ‘fascism’, ‘democratic,’ or ‘neutral’
- event [event ID] [country tag] – Executes an event in the target country
