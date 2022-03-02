Hearts of Iron 4 country tags: a list of all HOI4 country tags

Did you know that every nation in Hearts of Iron 4 is assigned a country tag? If you’ve ever tried cheating using HOI4’s console commands you probably do. Many of the game’s cheats require you enter a country tag to specify where you want your godlike power enacted. After all, it wouldn’t be much use instantly annexing a country, if you couldn’t select which country you wanted to grab.

We’ve gathered up every national ID in the game to create this list of HOI4 country tags. You’ll find every state here: from Belgium to Australia, Russia to Paraguay, Mongolia to Mexico. Each tag is a three-letter abbreviation of its representing state, so browse the list to find whichever country you’re after, or maybe become inspired for the location of your next territorial conquest.

We’ve even served up a list of the best console commands to use with your newly acquired tag. They’re all gloriously powerful, and do exactly what you’d want from a videogame cheat: hand you an unrestrained advantage.

So, here are all the HOI4 country tags, split into a list of the countries present at the start of the game, and a list of all countries that can be released for independence. Everything’s in alphabetical order, too.

And if you’re not quite sure how to use the country tags, read our HOI4 console commands guide for a quick rundown.

HOI4 country tags

Afghanistan – AFG

– ALB Argentina – ARG

– AST Austria – AUS

– BEL Bhutan – BHU

– BOL Brazil – BRA

– MAL British Raj – RAJ

– BUL Chile – CHL

– CHI Colombia – COL

– PRC Costa Rica – COS

– CUB Czechoslovakia – CZE

– DEN Dominican Republic – DOM

– CAN Dutch East Indies – INS

– ECU El Salvador – ELS

– EST Ethiopia – ETH

– FIN France – FRA

– GER Greece – GRE

– GXC Guatemala – GUA

– HAI Honduras – HON

– PER Iraq – IRQ

– IRE Italy – ITA

– JAP Kingdom of Hungary – HUN

– ROM Latvia – LAT

– LIB Lithuania – LIT

– LUX Manchukuo – MAN

– MEN Mexico – MEX

– MON Nepal – NEP

– HOL New Zealand – NZL

– NIC Norway – NOR

– OMA Panama – PAN

– PAR Peru – PRU

– PHI Poland – POL

– POR Saudi Arabia – SAU

– SHX Siam – SIA

– SIK South Africa – SAF

– SOV Spain (Republican) – SPR

– D01 Sweden – SWE

– SWI Tannu Tuva – TAN

– TIB Turkey – TUR

– ENG United States – USA

– URG Venezuela – VEN

– XSM Yemen – YEM

– YUG Yunnan – YUN

HOI4 releasable country tags

Algeria – ALG

– ANG Azerbaijan – AZR1

– BAH Bangladesh – BAN

– BLZ Bosnia-Herzegovina – BOS

– BOT Burma – BRM

– BRD Cameroon – CMR

– CAR Chad – CHA

– CSA Congo-Brazzaville – RCG

– IVO Croatia – CRO

– DAH Djibouti – DJI

– DDR Equatorial Guinea – EQG

– ERI Gabon – GAB

– GAM Ghana – GHA

– GNA Guinea-Bissau – GNB

– GYA Israel – ISR

– JAM Kazakhstan – KAZ

– KEN Kingdom of Egypt – EGY

– JOR Kingdom of Libya – LBA

– MOR Korea – KOR

– KUW Kyrgyzstan – KYR

– LEB Malawi – MLW

– MLD Mali – MLI

– MLT Mauritania – MRT

– FIJ Moldova – MOL

– MZB Namibia – NMB

– CRC Niger – NGR

– NGA Northern Ireland – NIR

– PAK Palestine – PAL

– PNG Puerto Rico – PUE

– ARM Republic of Belarus – BLR

– CAM Republic of Cayenne – CAY

– CYP Republic of Georgia – GEO

– GDL Republic of Laos – LAO

– MAC Republic of Madagascar – MAD

– MNT Republic of Qatar – QAT

– SLV Republic of Suriname – SUR

– TAJ Republic of The British Antilles – BAS

– TRI Republic of Turkmenistan – TMS

– UKR Republic of Uzbekistan – UZB

– VIN Rwanda – RWA

– WES Scotland – SCO

– SEN Serbia – SER

– SIE Slovakia – SLO

– SOM Sudan – SUD

– SRL Syria – SYR

– TZN Togo – TOG

– TUN Uganda – UGA

– USB United Arab Emirates – UAE

– VOL Wales – WLS

y – WGR Zaire – COG

– ZAM Zimbabwe – ZIM

HOi4 console commands

Here’s a pick of the best HOI4 console commands to use with the country tags above.