Hearts of Iron 4 is 77% off in a huge Paradox sale

A Paradox Interactive publisher sale launched on Thursday, May 19, and many of its biggest titles have hefty discounts attached for the whole weekend. With several Wargamer favourites nestled in the bargain bin (looking at you Hearts of Iron 4), we felt compelled to share some of the best deals with you – so stand to attention, PC wargamers.

Until Monday, May 23, the World War II strategy game Hearts of Iron 4 has a 77% discount. This means you can pick the game up for as little as $10.03 / £8.04. If you already own this grand classic, there’s also a huge number of discounted DLC packs available. (Check out the full list a bit further down, as you’ve got plenty of options).

If you want to take your grand strategy plans back to the Middle Ages, now is a good time to choose a noble house in Crusader Kings 3. A 30% discount isn’t quite as impressive as the 77% discount on Stellaris and Europa Universalis 4, but $36.68 / £29.39 is a very reasonable price for the Medieval title. Meanwhile, you can pick up the sci-fi empire simulator Stellaris for $10.03 / £8.04, and the sprawling historical strategy in Europa Universalis 4 can be picked up for the same price.

With no sign of a Europa Universalis 5 release date yet, you’ve still got plenty of time to try the current edition out. The same goes for the Hearts of Iron 5 release date, so there’s really no excuse not to try out the current editions of these grand strategy giants.

Anyone familiar with Paradox Interactive’s grand strategy titles knows to expect huge amounts of content in the base game alone. This is then typically followed by a wide range of expansion packs to bulk out your tactical games even further. HOI4 is no different – we even have a Hearts of Iron 4 DLC guide to help you choose the right packs for you.

Here are the links for the best HOI4 packs you can pick up this weekend:

Want even more HOI4 content? Check out the best Hearts of Iron 4 mods. You can also check out our Crusader Kings 3 DLC Royal Court review – which is also on sale this weekend.