Four Donkey Kong Lego sets announced for summer 2023

You’ve seen Lego Mario, Peach, and Luigi, but now The Lego Group has announced four new products that bring Donkey Kong (plus Diddy and co) to the world of Lego.

The four sets are Donkey Kong’s Tree House, Diddy Kong’s Mine Cart Ride, Dixie Kong’s Jungle Jam and Rambi the Rhino Expansion Set. Of these, the Mine Cart ride is by far the most expensive, priced at $109.99, while the Rambi the Rhino kit costs the least, at just $10.99.

Teased yesterday on social media, we can now see exactly what these Donkey Kong kits look like. All four of the kits will be dropping on the same date, August 1, 2023.

Nintendo and Lego first partnered up to produce Super Mario Lego in 2020, and has since released a steady stream of products for the line. These often include buildable games and interactive digital components.

It’s not clear yet what (if any) extras the Donkey Kong sets will contain besides the blocks we see here. However, it’s notable that the Rambi the Rhino product description promises “fun sound effects”, and other sets suggest “musical fun” and the option “to play the conga drums”.

Given all that, we’ll be royally annoyed if at least one of these Lego sets doesn’t play us the Jungle Japes theme.

