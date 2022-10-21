See the speedy snow spoilers for MTG Jumpstart 2022

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast, Magic: The Gathering fans caught a fresh glimpse of Jumpstart 2022 on October 20. This included deck lists for two of the pack themes – called ‘Snow’ and ‘Speedy’ by Weekly MTG host Blake Rasmussen – and some manga art card spoilers for each.

Jumpstart is a relatively new MTG format that was first introduced in 2020. It’s a beginner-friendly way to play that gets going quickly – simply shuffle together two Jumpstart packs to create a deck and get playing. Jumpstart 2022 is a set entirely dedicated to the format, and it reportedly includes 46 pack themes with 121 deck variations. The set’s planned release date is currently December 2.

Two card spoilers were shown off for the ‘Snow’ theme – a version of Coldsteel Heart with manga art and the new card Isu the Abominable. Isu is a 5/5 Yeti that lets you look at the top card of your library any time, playing snow lands and casting snow spells if you find them. You can also add a +1/+1 counter to Isu if you pay green, white, or blue mana when a snow permanent enters the battlefield under your control.

The full Jumpstart 2022 decklist includes:

Avalanche Caller

Berg Strider

Chillerpillar

Coldsteel Heart

Crippling Chill

Frostpeak Yeti

Icebind Pillar

Isu the Abominable

Marit Lage’s Slumber

Pilfering Hawk

Phyrexian Ironfoot

Seven snow-covered islands

Shimmerdrift Vale

Winter’s Rest

It’ll come as no surprise to learn the ‘Speedy’ deck is all about Haste. Both cards spoiled on Thursday – the manga version of Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker and the new card Ardoz, Cobbler of War – include this keyword. Ardoz’s text also says whenever it or another creature enters the battlefield under your control, that creature gets +2/+0 until the end of your turn. For a bit of extra red mana, you can also create a 1/1 red Goblin token with Haste anytime you could cast a sorcery.

Here’s the full Jumpstart 2022 Speedy decklist:

Ardoz, Cobbler of War

Bolt Hound

Fanatical Firebrand

Fiery Conclusion

Irreverent Revelers

Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker

Markov Warlord

Mudbutton Torchrunner

Nest Robber

Rush of Adrenaline

Seven mountains

Swift Kick

Thriving Blush

Warcry Phoenix

Preview season for Jumpstart 2022 doesn’t start until November, with more spoilers due to arrive right before Thanksgiving. Until then, be sure to check out our 2023 release schedule for all you need to know about next year’s MTG sets. We even already have a Phyrexia: All Will Be One release date speculation guide to give you the set’s latest news as soon as it releases.