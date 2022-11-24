MTG Commander decks up to 59% off in Amazon Black Friday deals

It’s late November, and the time has come again for Black Friday to turn our wallets into mill decks. The MTG Black Friday sales kick off on Amazon as the retailer reveals a load of discounted Magic products.

Several of 2022’s biggest MTG set releases are discounted for Black Friday. Streets of New Capenna, Dominaria United, and Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty all have booster boxes and Commander decks on sale. One of the biggest savings here is on the Streets of New Capenna Bedecked Brokers Commander Deck, which is $17.99 at 59% off.

The DnD crossover set Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate also has a few products on sale. A bundle of four Commander decks from this set is 32% off at $93.99. Meanwhile, the big booster box has a slightly measly 10% off – meaning it now costs $143.49.

The most recent MTG game night product (including its unique Commander cards) is also on sale for $33.49 – 33% off its original price. This is a product aimed at casual players, but newbies could also pick up an MTG 2022 starter kit for $6.99 (53% off).

Two 2021 Innistrad sets – Crimson Vow and Midnight Hunt – have a wide range of discounted products. Various boosters, Commander decks, and booster boxes are on sale, with price slashes ranging from 21% to 54% off. Finally, a lone Pioneer Challenger deck is on sale for $21.49, which is a 43% reduction from its normal price.

If you’re looking for more bargains, our guide to MTG Arena codes offers plenty of digital freebies. We can also suggest the top MTG Arena decks around right now – or let you know what’s up next on the MTG 2023 release schedule.