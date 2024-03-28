MTG Thunder Junction has Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner cards

Loads more MTG Thunder Junction spoilers are here, and there’s some spectacular puns and intriguing cards to pore over.

First off, we love the odd pop culture reference in Magic: The Gathering, and this one’s pretty great. Outlaws of Thunder Junction features both Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner from Looney Tunes. Or rather, ‘Cunning Coyote’ and ‘Resilient Roadrunner’.

These cards are both aggressive red uncommon cards, both have haste, 2/2 stats, and cost two mana. They’re super evenly matched, in other words, except that Resilient Roadrunner has protection from Coyotes. Meep meep.

But, the card’s mechanics don’t stop there. Cunning Coyote also has plot, which means you can pay two and then play him on a later turn for free. And when he enters the battlefield, he can give another creature haste.

I like to think of this as Wile E. Coyote coming up with a scheme to get someone else to capture the Road Runner. Resilient Roadrunner has an activated ability that makes it unblockable by creatures that don’t have haste, so perhaps enlisting some hasty help is the answer. Unfortunately, Plot cards can only be cast at sorcery speed, so there’ll never be a chance for the Cunning Coyote’s accomplice to catch the Resilient Roadrunner.

These are some great aggro cards though – we’d love to see either one (or preferably both) in our beatdown MTG Draft decks.

Another card that caught our attention was Shoot the Sheriff. This black removal spell manages to be simultaneously a joke-y reference, great flavor, and a powerful card.

Thunder Junction provides plenty of outlaws, but this may rival ‘Go For the Throat’ depending on what creatures appear in the best MTG Arena decks. It’s highly comparable to the Forgotten Realms card Power-Word Kill.

Finally, another creature we thought was worth talking about is Roxanne, Starfall Savant (kudos to MTG Goldfish for the translation). This gruul creature seems really powerful, as she doubles the value of treasure tokens, and creates meteorites – which deal damage and work as mana rocks!

For more Thunder Junction news, take a look at what Wizards of the Coast had to say about Native representation in this new set. And don’t forget that all the precon Commanders have been revealed.