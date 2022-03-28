MTG Netflix series release date, cast, and everything we know

Since its first announcement in June 2019, Magic: The Gathering fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Magic: The Gathering – the Netflix show, that is. This is an animated series based on Wizards of the Coasts’ iconic trading card game (TCG), and Netflix has partnered with both Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast to make it happen.

But how much do we know about the upcoming MTG Netflix series? Which of our favourite Planeswalkers will make it to the smaller screen? When on Earth is it actually coming out? Despite vague dates saying we can expect the series soon, Wizards and Netflix have remained rather tight-lipped outside of a few scraps of concept art and titbits about the crew.

To help you keep up with the series’ production – and to give you the exact release date as soon as it’s announced – we’ve created this guide to everything we know about the MTG Netflix series so far. Expect this page to be updated as we’re fed more tasty information from Netflix, Hasbro, and Wizards of the Coast.

So, let’s get into it: what do we know about the MTG Netflix series?

MTG Netflix series release date

According to a post from the original MTG Twitter Account in August 2021, the MTG Netflix series release date is scheduled for “the latter half of 2022”. And while financial statements released by Hasbro on February 7, 2022 repeated that the show was coming in the second half of 2022, there’s still been no official release date announced for series one.

Plane to see: Check out our guide to MTG planeswalkers

Despite this, there are signs the show is well underway. In the 2021 MTG showcase, Wizards of the Coast’s principal designer of franchise development Daniel Ketchum said “all the scripts are written and locked in”, and “all of the voice talent has been cast”.

MTG Netflix series plot and setting

Although Netflix has not released an official synopsis, the IMDb page for Magic: The Gathering currently says to expect a series “focusing on Planeswalkers, Magic’s unique magic-wielding heroes and villains, as they contend with stakes larger than any one world can hold”. Additionally, no specific setting has been announced yet, but Mark Rosewater has previously made it clear “we don’t want a movie or TV show with people from Earth travelling to Magic’s worlds” – so real-world locations are unlikely.

Gideon is "the heart of the story"

In the 2021 MTG showcase, Daniel Ketchum said Gideon is “the heart of the story” for the Netflix series. However, despite the show supposedly having world-sized stakes, Ketchum also said the series will be “character-driven entertainment” that delves into the relationships between different Planeswalkers.

The relationship between Gideon and Jace may have particular importance. A prequel MTG book, releasing at the same time as the show’s first season, focuses on how Gideon and Jace met – as well as where their relationship begins to turn sour.

But we we’ve got some more for you. Here’s a look at the concept art for Gideon Jura pic.twitter.com/f30io6S3Ba — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 24, 2021

MTG Netflix series cast and crew

Despite having a complete cast, only one voice actor has been announced for Magic: The Gathering. Brandon Routh is best known for starring in Superman Returns, so he’s well equipped for playing a beefy, heroic character like Gideon.

“I’m really excited for this show, and I’m really proud and honoured to be part of it”, Routh said during the 2021 MTG showcase. “I’m a huge Magic fan – I’ve been playing since I was 16.” Other than some concept art for Gideon, there’s been no more information about the characters and their voice actors so far.

Gather your Magic: Here’s the MTG set release dates of 2022

In 2019, the Russo brothers (of MCU fame) were meant to act as executive producers for the series, working with animation studio Octopie and writers Henry Gilroy and Jose Melina – among other directors, producers, and animators. However, in August 2021, it was announced Jeff Kline was now producing the Netflix series, along with a new creative team.

One Deadline article says the Russo brothers’ departure was “amicable”, but the team departed thanks to differing visions for adapting the IP. The series is now reportedly in the hands of Co-Executive Producer and Story Editor Steve Melching (Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Supervising Director Audu Paden, Art Director Izzy Medrano, and Writers Nicole Dubuc, Russell Sommer, Dan Frey, and Taneka Stotts.