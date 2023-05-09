Busted MTG card appears in 88% of top pro tour decks

The MTG March of the Machine pro tour wrapped up on May 7, and there’s a peculiar pattern among the best MTG decks of the competition. Namely, seven decks in the top eight ran the same Magic: The Gathering card – Reckoner Bankbuster.

The March of the Machine pro tour is a competitive MTG tournament that took place at Minneapolis Magic Con between May 5 and May 7. The top prize was $50,000 (£39,622), which was awarded to current MTG World Champion Nathan Steuer.

First printed in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, Reckoner Bankbuster is possibly one of the best MTG vehicles around right now. It’s colourless, so it slots nicely into a wide range of decks. Plus, it’s a two-mana 4/4 that generates card draw and a pilot token. Reckoner Bankbuster is a solid midrange option – and since four Rakdos Midrange decks made it into this pro tour’s top eight, we’re not too surprised to see it.

Rakdos was the MTG color combination to beat at the pro tour, with the four Midrange decks also accompanied by a Rakdos Reanimator deck. The remaining decks in the top eight were Orzhov Midrange, Five-colour Ramp, and Azorius Soldiers.

Here are the decks that ran Reckoner Bankbuster at the March of the Machine Pro Tour:

Player Deck Place How many copies? Nathan Steuer Rakdos Midrange 1 4 Cain Rianhard Rakdos Reanimator 2 3 Autumn Burchett Orzhov Midrange 3 4 David Olsen 5C Ramp 4 2 Javier Dominguez Rakdos Midrange 5 4 Karl Sarap Rakdos Midrange 6 3 Simon Nielsen Rakdos Midrange 7 3

You can learn more about the pro tour's best decks on the Magic Play website.