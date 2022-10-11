October’s MTG Secret Lair stars fashionista Liliana Vess

Fashion illustrator Jack Hughes confirms he’s working with MTG publisher Wizards of the Coast on upcoming ‘If Looks Could Kill’ Secret Lair

MTG Secret Lair fashion - Wizards of the Coast art of Liliana of the Dark Realms

Magic: The Gathering

London-based fashion illustrator Jack Hughes has announced his involvement with an upcoming Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair on Twitter. Promotion for the ‘Jack Hughes: If Looks Could Kill’ cards recently appeared on the Secret Lair website, and Hughes confirmed the announcement on October 10. Pre-orders for the cards begin on October 17.

“Cat’s out the bag,” Hughes says on Twitter. “I have a Secret Lair dropping soon, and I am very excited to show off the illustrations in full.” Hughes also calls the cards, one of which includes planeswalker Liliana Vess decked out in high-end fashion, “probably my finest work to date”.

MTG Secret Lair fashion - tweet from Jack Hughes

Further images found on social media (thanks Star City Games) reveal the four cards we can expect from the Secret Lair – Liliana of the Dark Realms, Reflector Mage, Adaptive Automaton, and Azami, Lady of Scrolls. These cards will be part of the upcoming October superdrop, but more details on this haven’t yet been revealed.

Hughes is an LGBTQ+ illustrator whose 1920s-inspired illustrations have also been featured by Vogue, Disney, Moncler, and Stylist France. He’s also worked with Wizards of the Coast on MTG cards before. He’s credited as an artist on Streets of New Capenna cards Endless Detour, Falco Spara, Pactweaver, and Jinnie Fay, Jetmir’s Second.

MTG Secret Lair fashion - Wizards of the Coast promo art

Our planeswalkers guide is filled with more MTG characters we’d like to see don some stunning outfits. And for more detail on upcoming releases, keep an eye on our 2023 release schedule guide.

Mollie's DnD characters often seem more at home in her favourite board game, Betrayal at House on the Hill. Spook and storyteller, she loves poetry as much as MTG drafting and horror tabletop RPGs. (She/her)

