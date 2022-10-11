October’s MTG Secret Lair stars fashionista Liliana Vess

London-based fashion illustrator Jack Hughes has announced his involvement with an upcoming Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair on Twitter. Promotion for the ‘Jack Hughes: If Looks Could Kill’ cards recently appeared on the Secret Lair website, and Hughes confirmed the announcement on October 10. Pre-orders for the cards begin on October 17.

“Cat’s out the bag,” Hughes says on Twitter. “I have a Secret Lair dropping soon, and I am very excited to show off the illustrations in full.” Hughes also calls the cards, one of which includes planeswalker Liliana Vess decked out in high-end fashion, “probably my finest work to date”.

Further images found on social media (thanks Star City Games) reveal the four cards we can expect from the Secret Lair – Liliana of the Dark Realms, Reflector Mage, Adaptive Automaton, and Azami, Lady of Scrolls. These cards will be part of the upcoming October superdrop, but more details on this haven’t yet been revealed.

Hughes is an LGBTQ+ illustrator whose 1920s-inspired illustrations have also been featured by Vogue, Disney, Moncler, and Stylist France. He’s also worked with Wizards of the Coast on MTG cards before. He’s credited as an artist on Streets of New Capenna cards Endless Detour, Falco Spara, Pactweaver, and Jinnie Fay, Jetmir’s Second.

