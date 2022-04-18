Meet the Maestros Massacre MTG Commander Deck

When Streets of New Capenna launches on April 29, it’s bringing five new Magic: The Gathering Commander decks with it. Each of the upcoming set’s crime family factions has its own Commander deck, and today we’re criminally pleased to provide this exclusive reveal of the Maestros’ red, black, and blue deck: Maestros Massacre.

Filled with tokens to sacrifice and big spells to copy, it’s led by the unassuming 1/3 Deathtouch creature, Anhelo, the Painter. He may not look like much, but with the ability to copy any instant or sorcery for the low, low price of a two-power creature, for our money, this anarchic artisan is the best commander in the set by a long way. Below you’ll find the complete decklist, alongside images of all the new cards. There’s a lot to enjoy, including Magic’s first Legendary phoenix (a nice get for tribal fans), and the return of Confluence cards, last seen in the Commander 2015 set – i.e. yonks ago.

We don’t just have the card list to share. Wargamer recently sat down for an interview with Senior Magic Designer Gavin Verhey to talk about the deck. As he’s the lead designer on Maestros Massacre, he had plenty of thoughts on how the deck plays, and a ton of insight to share on how it was designed.

Doubtless you’re here to see the deck, so cast your eyes over the masterpiece below:

Maestros Massacre decklist

Commanders

Anhelo, the Painter

Parnesse, the Subtle Brush

New Streets of New Capenna Commander cards

Extravagant Replication

Flawless Forgery

Sinister Concierge

Body Count

Dogged Detective

Make an Example

Waste Management

Xander’s Pact

Audacious Swap

Determined Iteration

Spellbinding Soprano

Cryptic Pursuit

Maestros Confluence

Syrix, Carrier of the Flame

Smuggler’s Buggy

New Streets of New Capenna Standard cards:

A Little Chat

Cormela, Glamour Thief

Maestros Charm

Maestros Theater

Reprints

Clone Legion

Dig Through Time

Drawn from Dreams

Mystic Confluence

River’s Rebuke

Zndrsplt’s Judgment

Army of the Damned

Bloodsoaked Champion

Damnable Pact

Dread Summons

Hex

Puppeteer Clique

Reign of the Pit

Sever the Bloodline

Skyclave Shade

Woe Strider

Chain Reaction

Double Vision

Rekindling Phoenix

Squee, the Immortal

Bedevil

Call the Skybreaker

Kess, Dissident Mage

Mimic Vat

Twinning Staff

Deep Analysis

Fact or Fiction

Frantic Search

Ponder

Preordain

Talrand’s Invocation

Feed the Swarm

Rite of the Raging Storm

Goblin Electromancer

Arcane Signet

Commander’s Sphere

Dimir Signet

Fellwar Stone

Izzet Signet

Lightning Greaves

Rakdos Signet

Sol Ring

Wayfarer’s Bauble

Lands