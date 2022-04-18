Meet the Maestros Massacre MTG Commander Deck

When Streets of New Capenna launches on April 29, it’s bringing five new Magic: The Gathering Commander decks with it. Each of the upcoming set’s crime family factions has its own Commander deck, and today we’re criminally pleased to provide this exclusive reveal of the Maestros’ red, black, and blue deck: Maestros Massacre.
Filled with tokens to sacrifice and big spells to copy, it’s led by the unassuming 1/3 Deathtouch creature, Anhelo, the Painter. He may not look like much, but with the ability to copy any instant or sorcery for the low, low price of a two-power creature, for our money, this anarchic artisan is the best commander in the set by a long way. Below you’ll find the complete decklist, alongside images of all the new cards. There’s a lot to enjoy, including Magic’s first Legendary phoenix (a nice get for tribal fans), and the return of Confluence cards, last seen in the Commander 2015 set – i.e. yonks ago.
We don’t just have the card list to share. Wargamer recently sat down for an interview with Senior Magic Designer Gavin Verhey to talk about the deck. As he’s the lead designer on Maestros Massacre, he had plenty of thoughts on how the deck plays, and a ton of insight to share on how it was designed.
Doubtless you’re here to see the deck, so cast your eyes over the masterpiece below:
Maestros Massacre decklist
Commanders
- Anhelo, the Painter
- Parnesse, the Subtle Brush
New Streets of New Capenna Commander cards
- Extravagant Replication
- Flawless Forgery
- Sinister Concierge
- Body Count
- Dogged Detective
- Make an Example
- Waste Management
- Xander’s Pact
- Audacious Swap
- Determined Iteration
- Spellbinding Soprano
- Cryptic Pursuit
- Maestros Confluence
- Syrix, Carrier of the Flame
- Smuggler’s Buggy
New Streets of New Capenna Standard cards:
- A Little Chat
- Cormela, Glamour Thief
- Maestros Charm
- Maestros Theater
Reprints
- Clone Legion
- Dig Through Time
- Drawn from Dreams
- Mystic Confluence
- River’s Rebuke
- Zndrsplt’s Judgment
- Army of the Damned
- Bloodsoaked Champion
- Damnable Pact
- Dread Summons
- Hex
- Puppeteer Clique
- Reign of the Pit
- Sever the Bloodline
- Skyclave Shade
- Woe Strider
- Chain Reaction
- Double Vision
- Rekindling Phoenix
- Squee, the Immortal
- Bedevil
- Call the Skybreaker
- Kess, Dissident Mage
- Mimic Vat
- Twinning Staff
- Deep Analysis
- Fact or Fiction
- Frantic Search
- Ponder
- Preordain
- Talrand’s Invocation
- Feed the Swarm
- Rite of the Raging Storm
- Goblin Electromancer
- Arcane Signet
- Commander’s Sphere
- Dimir Signet
- Fellwar Stone
- Izzet Signet
- Lightning Greaves
- Rakdos Signet
- Sol Ring
- Wayfarer’s Bauble
Lands
- Ash Barrens
- Command Tower
- Crumbling Necropolis
- Grixis Panorama
- Myriad Landscape
- Path of Ancestry
- Thriving Bluff
- Thriving Isle
- Thriving Moor
- Cascade Bluffs
- Choked Estuary
- Darkwater Catacombs
- Exotic Orchard
- Foreboding Ruins
- Shadowblood Ridge
- Smoldering Marsh
- Sunken Hollow
- Temple of Epiphany
- Island x7
- Swamp x6
- Mountain x5