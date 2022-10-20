MTG The Brothers’ War split into three different ‘arcs’

When creating MTG The Brothers' War, Magic's designers split the set into three arcs showing different points in this story which spans six decades

MTG The Brothers' War artwork showing Urza and Mishra as kids, fighting with the might and weak stones

Updated:

Magic: The Gathering

Upcoming Magic: The Gathering set The Brothers’ War is a pretty momentous occasion – a set that takes the tale of the war between Urza and Mishra, a huge part of MTG history, and retells it in a new form. Wizards has approached this challenge in an unusual way, splitting the set into three ‘arcs’ to show different points in the story.

In Thursday’s worldbuilding video, the set’s designers explain that they didn’t want to merely retread old ground and recreate the original Antiquities set from 1994 in modern clothing. Instead, worldbuilding lead Emily Teng explains they were trying to “find the spaces where no one’s looked before”.

Miguel Lopez adds that 51 cards depict moments from the famous The Brothers’ War novel by Jeff Grubb, 250 other cards show what else is going on in the world.

1/3
MTG The Brothers' War artwork showing a cave with a giant glowing rockMTG The Brothers' War artwork showing Urza and Mishra as kids, beside a campfireMTG The Brothers' War artwork showing Urza and Mishra as kids, fighting with the might and weak stones
MTG The Brothers' War artwork showing a cave with a giant glowing rockMTG The Brothers' War artwork showing Urza and Mishra as kids, beside a campfireMTG The Brothers' War artwork showing Urza and Mishra as kids, fighting with the might and weak stones

The worldbuilding leads explain that The Brothers’ War is split into three arcs, showing different points in the conflict – essentially before, during, and after.

The first arc shows the leadup to The Brothers’ War. There’s numerous cards (no spoilers were shown, but we saw plenty of art) representing Urza and Mishra as kids, showing the discovery of the power stone that sows the seeds of jealousy between them, and leading up to their initial conflict.

1/3
MTG The Brothers' War artwork showing a giant brass robotMTG The Brothers' War artwork showing a robot factoryMTG The Brothers' War artwork showing soldiers in a trench, looking desperate.
MTG The Brothers' War artwork showing a giant brass robotMTG The Brothers' War artwork showing a robot factoryMTG The Brothers' War artwork showing soldiers in a trench, looking desperate.

The next arc is the biggie, showing the conflict at its apex, with huge robots crashing together. In the building worlds video, we saw dozens of art pieces showing the giant mechs and war machines that each side was fielding.

The final arc shows the aftermath of The Brothers’ War – the immense, apocalyptic damage that’s been done to Dominaria, Mishra turned Phyrexian, and a landscape laid to waste.

1/3
MTG The Brothers' War artwork showing an apocalyptic post-battle scene.MTG The Brothers' War artwork showing fields being consumed by warMTG The Brothers' War artwork showing Urza and compleated Mishra fighting at the end of the conflict
MTG The Brothers' War artwork showing an apocalyptic post-battle scene.MTG The Brothers' War artwork showing fields being consumed by warMTG The Brothers' War artwork showing Urza and compleated Mishra fighting at the end of the conflict

Check out our The Brothers’ War guide, to find out more about this set, which releases November 18, 2022.

More from Wargamer

Wargamer’s resident deck-builder, Matt lives and breathes Magic: the Gathering, enjoys old school DnD (OSR, anyone?), and is being trained in Warhammer 40k by means of painting Orks. You can find his past writings on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker and Syfy Wire. (He/Him)

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.